Ashton Kutcher Seemingly Reacts To Demi Moore’s Dramatic Memoir & Cheating Accusations

Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter on Sept. 24 to post a cryptic tweet that has some people thinking that he’s finally reacting to his ex Demi Moore’s tell-all memoir about the struggles in their marriage.

Ashton Kutcher, 41, got major attention on Sept. 24 when he posted a headline-making tweet that may have been referring to his 56-year-old ex Demi Moore‘s new memoir Inside Out. The actor’s tweet was cryptic but since the memoir has recently been gaining momentum for the shocking information Demi revealed, including the accusation that he cheated on her during their marriage, the timing of it seemed to indicate it was about the situation.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” the tweet read along with a heart emoji. If his almost tweet was indeed a big clapback towards Demi, family would very well be a reason not to do it. The That ’70s Show star is now married to his former co-star Mila Kunis, 36, with whom he shares daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2, so we can understand if they’re his top priority.

Before he got into a relationship and eventually married Mila, Ashton was married to Demi from 2005 until 2013. In addition to revealing Ashton allegedly cheated with Pilates instructor Sara Leal, who also publicly claimed they had the affair, she spilled the beans about how he allegedly asked her if they could have a threesome, which she agreed to. “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” she explained in the book and admitted she thinks it was a “mistake”. She also wrote that she got pregnant with Ashton’s baby shortly after they started dating in 2003, but she had a miscarriage at six months.

Ashton has yet to speak publicly about the claims but Demi insisted she spoke with him about the book before it was released during her Sept. 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but she didn’t go into details about the conversation.