Bruce Willis, Wife Emma & Ex Demi Moore Bond While Celebrating His Daughter’s Bday In Quarantine

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are embracing their blended quarantine family, as the whole group gathered to watch Bruce’s six-year-old daughter learn to ride a bike on May 6.

Things are going just fine for Bruce Willis — even though he’s currently quarantined with his wife, Emma Heming, AND ex-wife, Demi Moore, in Idaho. Bruce and Demi’s daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram on May 6 to share a video of Bruce and Emma’s daughter, Evelyn Willis, successfully riding a two-wheel bike for the first time. In the footage, Bruce, Emma and Demi are all cheering Evelyn on together. Demi was clearly equally as excited as everyone else, and it certainly looked like everyone was getting along just fine!

Bruce and Demi, who share three daughters together, have remained extremely amicable since they split in 2000. However, fans were understandably confused when the exes revealed that they were quarantined together with their kids at the beginning of April…while Emma and the two daughters who she shares with Bruce were nowhere in sight. Eventually, Bruce and Demi’s middle child, Scout Willis, opened up about the unique situation. She explained that one of Bruce and Emma’s daughters accidentally poked her foot with a needle, so Emma had to stay behind in L.A. to wait for results from a doctor.

“My dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, and my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters,” Scout explained. Finally, at the beginning of May, Emma and the girls were able to get to Idaho to join the Willis quarantine crew, and the whole group has been enjoying their time together ever since.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Evelyn’s sixth birthday was a big part of the reason that Emma and Bruce wanted to reunite by the beginning of May. However, there was absolutely no tension over the fact that Bruce was spending so much time locked up with his ex in the weeks prior.

“There’s absolutely nothing weird about the situation [for Emma],” our source explained. “Emma is also used to Bruce being away with his filming schedule. This is their normal.”