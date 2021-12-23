Bruce Willis & Emma Heming’s 2 Kids Look So Grown Up On Holiday Ski Trip — Photos

The ‘Die Hard’ star and his two youngest daughters took a family vacation up to the mountains right before Christmas.

Let it snow! Bruce Willis, 66, and his wife Emma Heming, 43, are teaching their kids the art of skiing. The actor and model hit the slopes with their daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, for a fun day in the snow on Monday December 20. Emma shared a few photos and videos of the girls with their famous dad, as they learned all the basics of the classic winter extreme sport.

Bruce sported a simple outfit, while bundled up from the cold. He rocked a black puffy jacket and a pair of jeans, along with a newsboy cap and a pair of shades, as he put his arm around Mabel. In a family photo at the end of the set, both daughters showed that they sported snow pants (Mabel in purple, Evelyn in red), along with goggles and helmets for slope safety. Their mom wore black leggings, a matching hoodie, a green North Face vest, and a pair of brown snow boots.

While the girls learned the basics of skiing, Emma and Bruce were clearly filled with pride for their daughters. The Sixth Sense star had a huge smile on his face as he had his arm around his daughters for the photos. Emma let everyone know that there were “new skiers in the family” with a hashtag and called the series of photos and the video “Just a proud parent post.” Emma had shared another picture of the girls wearing jackets in the snow before hitting the slopes earlier. She shared that their first time skiing was a “success!”

The family got a head start on their holiday celebrations with the ski trip. The snowy mountains definitely paint a picturesque scene for a cozy Christmas morning. Hopefully the family does another classic family photo. Emma had shared a family photo on Thanksgiving day, where the family of four bundled up and smiled for a rustic-looking picture.

Mabel and Evelyn are Bruce’s youngest daughters and the only ones that he shares with Emma. The Die Hard actor does have three more daughters, who are all adults, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore. His other three daughters are Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27.