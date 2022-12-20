Rumer Willis Pregnant & Expecting 1st Child With BF Derek Richard Thomas: See Baby Bump Photos

Demi Moore's eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas! The starlet revealed her baby bump via Instagram on Dec. 20.

What Lies Ahead actress Rumer Willis, 34 is pregnant with her first child! The eldest daughter of iconic actress Demi Moore, 60, confirmed her pregnancy via an adorable Instagram post on Dec. 20. She captioned it with a growing plant emoji, and her mom even re-shared the photos on her respective Instagram. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Demi captioned the black-and-white carousel of photos. Rumer will welcome the bundle of joy with her beau, Derek Richard Thomas, in the coming months.

The 34-year-old’s sisters Tallulah, 28, and Scout Willis, 31, also re-shared the sweet snapshots to their social media accounts to celebrate Rumer’s pregnancy. “Activating hot, kooky, unhinged Aunt Scout era Thank you @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas for co-creating my new best friend,” Scout captioned the post. And Tallulah followed Demi and Scout with the “kooky” caption as well. “entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era,” the 28-year-old wrote.

Many of Rumer’s celebrity pals took to the comments section of the post to congratulate her and Derek on the great news, including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, 43. “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!”, the actor wrote. Her model friend Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, also took to the comments to wish Rumer well. “Congratulations sweet angel!!!!!!!!”, she penned. In addition, Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, 36, celebrated the news with a comment. “Congrats beauty!!”, she commented along with a series of heart emojis.

Rumer Willis & Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child together. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

This will be the first grandchild for Demi and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 67, who she was married to from 1987 until 2000. Many of the Ghost star’s 3.2 million followers took to the comments of her post to react to Demi becoming a grandmother. “You’re going to be a Bubbie!!!! The best part of life.xoxoxox I look forward to every single day. Xoxoxoxoox enjoy,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Hottest grandma to ever live!!!!!”

Rumer and Derek confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Nov. 15, just over a month prior to the pregnancy photos. The adorable duo posed in the woods along with their dog in the carousel of photos, and in the final snapshot they even leaned in for a big kiss. And just one week ago, Rumer carefully concealed her baby bump by having one of her family members stand in front of her during the family’s Christmas photo. “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!”, Demi captioned the photo, which also included Bruce. Congratulations to the happy couple!

