Celebrity Secret Babies: Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea & More Stars Who Had Surprise Pregnancies

Kylie Jenner and Iggy Azalea are just two of the many stars who were able to keep their pregnancies under wraps until they gave birth and we’re taking a look at some of the most shocking right here.

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, 23, and Iggy Azalea, 30, may be in a major spotlight most of the time but it doesn’t mean they can’t keep a huge secret, like having a baby, if they want to! The makeup mogul and singer are just two of the many stars who have shocked fans with a reported or confirmed birth announcement in recent years. Whether they were welcoming their first child or adding to their brood, there have been plenty of clever and careful parents in the film, television, and music industry who wanted to keep their precious and important life change private and we’re taking a look at some of the most memorable right here.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s pregnancy with her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 2, was one that was rumored and reported but never confirmed until three days after her birth, on Super Bowl Sunday, nevertheless. The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Feb. 4, 2018 to share a video she made of her pregnancy journey along with a special message to fans that explained why she decided to keep everything a secret up until that point.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” she wrote in the message. “my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.” You can read the full message above.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy had everyone in awe when she announced the birth of a son with Playboi Carti, 23, on June 10. She took to her Instagram story to share a straightforward message that read, “I have a son. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” she concluded without going into any further detail.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz, 48, proved she’s up to bigger and more important things since she quit acting when she shared the surprise birth announcement of her and husband Benji Madden‘s daughter on Jan. 3. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” she revealed in an Instagram message before admitting that the little girl “has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Cameron continued the message by explaining she wants to protect her “little one’s” privacy and won’t be posting pictures of her. You can read the full message above.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel, 38, and Justin Timberlake, 39, didn’t confirm their baby news themselves, but their pal Brian McKnight did! The R&B singer admitted that the couple, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their second child in July. “Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” Brian EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music. And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig, 47, hinted that she was going to become a mother soon on the Mother’s Day episode of Saturday Night Live in May but the news wasn’t confirmed until the following month when E! News reported that the comedienne and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere, 71, and wife Alejandra Silva, 37, welcomed a second child at their New York apartment earlier this year, according to ¡Hola! magazine. The child is reportedly a boy. They are already parents to a boy named Alexander, who was born in 2019.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain, 43, and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 38, reportedly became parents of a child back in 2018. In March, she was spotted with a baby carrier strapped to her chest during an outing, prompting speculation that they recently welcomed a second child.

Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull, 42, and husband George Lewis kept their first child under wraps before announcing the birth in March. The Center Stage and Suits actress shared the happy news of a new son in an Instagram post that included a screenshot of a People article about the birth. “My latest project,” she wrote alongside it.

Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved

Elijah Wood, 39, confirmed that he became a father during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in Feb. He explained that he and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved found out about the pregnancy on Christmas Eve 2018. “I haven’t had a cigarette since [Christmas Eve]’,” he said in the interview. “And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve.”