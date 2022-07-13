Khloe Kardashian Having Another Baby With Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate

True Thompson is about to become a big sister! After years of speculation, a rep confirmed to HollywoodLife on Wednesday, July 13 that Khloe Kardashian is about to become a mom again with her daughter’s father, ex Tristan Thompson, via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

On-again/off-again couple Tristan and Khloe broke up for good in December over a cheating and paternity scandal. In January, Tristan was confirmed to be the father Maralee Nichols’ baby, born on December 3.

It’s no secret that Khloe wanted a sibling for her darling daughter. The Good American designer admitted that she’s ready to expand her family in a clip released from the final season of KUWTK on February 4, 2021. “Every time I post a video of True, DMs me, and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,’” Khloe told Tristan. “In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child.” She lamented that True was “getting older” and was lonely during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Khloe and Tristan have discussed having more kids together multiple times in the past. It actually came up during an April 2020 episode of KUWTK, when Khloe discussed potentially freezing her eggs (which she later did). Not only did she want to harvest her eggs, but she revealed that she wanted Tristan to donate his sperm. She explained that embryos have a better viability rate than eggs, but her sisters were still a little surprised. Even more shocking was when Tristan said he was open to it.

Momager Kris Jenner, 65, dropped hints about them having a baby together days later while appearing on Ellen. “You never know around here,” Kris said in response to Ellen, noting how Khloe and Tristan have been “hanging around a lot” as of late. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons. 20 seasons.”

Though Khloe and Tristan aren’t together anymore, their co-parenting relationship is stellar. Tristan is constantly over at Khloe’s to spend time with their daughter, even during the COVID-19 quarantine. They celebrated True’s second birthday as a family in April 2020, showering her with presents and love — and eating Sesame Street cake. For Mother’s Day 2020, Tristan showed Khloe just how much he truly appreciated her by surprising her with a massive pink and red balloon display in her house. So sweet!

And it’s unsurprising that Khloe decided to expand her family. She is the best mom to her daughter. Khloe’s social media is now a constant stream of photos and videos of her beloved True, and you better believe that baby #2 is going to get that same treatment. Congrats to Khloe and her family!