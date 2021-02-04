Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s Ready To Have Baby #2 & Tristan Thompson Is ‘All For It’ — Watch

Khloe Kardashian talked to Tristan Thompson about being ‘ready’ for their daughter, True Thompson, to have a sibling! See the latest clip from the final season of ‘KUWTK.’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem ready to take a huge step in their lives — welcoming a second child into their family! In a new clip from the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan take some time to get serious with their baby talk. “Every time I post a video of True [Thompson], [Kim Kardashian] DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,'” Khloe shared with Tristan.

“In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child,” the Good American mogul, 36, confessed. Khloe even revealed that “being on quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody.” As Khloe observed how “True is getting older,” (the former couple’s daughter will be three in April) the mother-of-one felt like “it’s now time to have another kid.”

Tristan couldn’t have looked more excited, nodding his head along after Khloe proposed the idea. “[That’s what] I like to hear,” the Boston Celtics player, 29, said to Khloe. In a one-on-one with the cameras, Khloe went into further detail about her plans for expanding her family. “I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time,” she revealed. The mogul also detailed how she already has “a head start” on expanding her family, noting that she’s already frozen her eggs.

Of course, the former love birds, who split in February 2019, still have a lot to consider before growing their family. “We have to line it up with your schedule,” Khloe told Tristan, to which he emphatically agreed. The basketball star, though, was “all for it.” Khloe was absolutely “ready” to take the next step, and Tristan shared what he ideally wants for his family.

“I think it’s gonna work,” Tristan told Khloe. “I’ve always wanted four kids. So, I have Prince [Tristan’s four-year-old son with Jordan Craig] and True; two down, to more to go!” Khloe, however, was more keen on taking things one step at a time. “Okay, well, we’ll just have to see what happens.” Fans have speculated for some time when — or even if — the former lovers would want to expand their family.

Over the course of the last year, Tristan and Khloe have seriously mended their bond. Tristan has been incredibly active in True’s life, and Khloe has grown closer to her one-time flame. Now, fans can look forward to seeing how this next chapter plays out for the pair!

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!.