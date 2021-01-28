Khloe Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson She Wants ‘Another Kid’ & Sibling For True In ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

During a serious sit-down conversation, Khloe Kardashian reveals how soon she wants ‘another kid’ with Tristan Thompson in the trailer for the final season of ‘KUWTK.’

Khloe Kardashian, 36, doesn’t want to waste any time in giving her daughter True Thompson, 2, a sibling. “I just think it’s now time to have another kid,” she tells True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, in the trailer for the last-ever season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that dropped on Jan. 28.

The 29-year-old Boston Celtics player’s response, however, isn’t revealed. Instead, the trailer cuts to Tristan giving Khloe a thoughtful look after she makes such a big confession. It looks like fans will have to be patient and wait for Season 20 of KUWTK to come out on March 18!

This isn’t the first time Khloe and Tristan have discussed expanding their family, despite their on-again, off-again relationship that has went through multiple scandals. In an April 2020 episode of KUWTK, Tristan and Khloe were sorting through which toys of True’s should be thrown out when Tristan asked point-blank, “What happens if we have another girl?”

While Khloe and Tristan had been growing closer amid quarantine, they weren’t officially back together. So, Khloe treaded carefully after Tristan later added, “Listen, True does need a sibling.” Tristan’s ex said that she “might get some embryos and get a sibling” and would maybe “need to borrow some sperm or get some from you [Tristan].” Khloe finished the kids discussion by saying, “we’ll figure that out later” — and judging by the trailer above, “later” has finally come!

In Season 19 of KUWTK, though, Tristan made his feelings for Khloe very clear. In an episode that aired in Nov. 2020, Tristan confessed that he wanted to get back together with Khloe. However, the Good American co-founder admitted that she was not “in love” with her ex and therefore not ready to romantically reunite, given their past drama. The couple had split in Feb. 2019 over a scandal that involved Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, who claimed that Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left an after-party at his house.

The last episode of KUWTK was filmed on Jan. 8, shortly after Khloe and True traveled to Boston to spend Christmas with Tristan. The former Minnesota Timberwolves star moved to Massachusetts after signing with the Boston Celtics, and Khloe “stayed in touch with him constantly” while he quarantined in his new home base, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of the year.