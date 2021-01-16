How Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 2, Stayed Connected With Tristan Thompson As He Quarantined In Boston

Khloe Kardashian, 36, made sure to keep the communication with Tristan Thompson, 29, open during his time quarantining in Boston. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares two-year-old daughter True with the Boston Celtics player, was worried after he was “potentially exposed to COVID-19” due to fellow Celtics players Adam Himmelsbach and Robert Williams testing positive for the pandemic, so she made sure to always talk to him throughout his time in isolation.

“ Khloe is beyond relieved that Tristan is out of quarantine and that everything worked out fine in the end. All she could think about this past week was the fact that he was potentially exposed to COVID,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She stayed in touch with him constantly, FaceTiming with True, texting, calling, etc. and even though Tristan was the one in isolation, he was actually keeping Khloe calm about the whole situation.”

“That’s honestly just his nature,” the source continued. “ Khloe is so happy to see that he’s heading back on the court because she knows how much it means to him and how excited he is. She just wants to make sure he stays safe and that he comes back to LA healthy.”

Cleveland Cavaliers Although Khloe is based in Los Angeles most of the time, she and True have been spending some time in Boston to visit Tristan whenever they can. Ever since he switched from the to the Celtics in Nov., the mother and daughter haven’t let the miles stop them from being a family and they even spent Christmas in Beantown together. Although there’s been rumors that Khloe is looking to move to Boston permanently, another source told us that there’s no truth to that.