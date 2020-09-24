Billie Lourd Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiance Austen Rydell After Secret Pregnancy — See Sweet 1st Pic

What a surprise: Billie Lourd is a mom! The ‘American Horror Story’ star shared her first-ever photo of her newborn baby boy, after keeping her pregnancy completely hush-hush.

This is a bigger surprise than any plot twist on American Horror Story: the FX series’ darling, Billie Lourd, 28, welcomed a child! The pregnancy had been a complete secret, so Billie sent fans into shock when she shared her first ever photo of her baby boy, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, in an Instagram post on Sept. 24. “Introducing…Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Billie captioned the photo of her newborn’s tiny feet.

The baby was wearing outer space-themed pajamas, and it’s unclear if that was meant to be a wink at Billie’s late mother, Carrie Fisher. The iconic actress played Princess Leia in Star Wars, and sadly passed away after suffering a heart attack at 60 years old in 2016. Upon seeing the baby announcement, Carrie’s co-stars rushed to the comments section to share their overjoyed reactions! “Screaming!!! Love you guys so much,” Billie’s AHS and Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts wrote, while fellow AHS star Cody Fern poked fun at the secret pregnancy by writing, “The sneak attack.” Apparently, the news was a shock to Billie’s other Scream Queens co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who wrote, “WAIT WHAT????”

Billie didn’t name the father, although he is presumably her fiance Austen Rydell, 28! The actor revealed that he proposed in an Instagram slideshow of their sweetest memories in June of 2020, writing, “She said YES!! (Actually, she said ‘Duhhhh’).” Austen, who’s also the president of entertainment of Morning Moon Productions, shared his first photo with Billie (which included other friends) at an event for her show Scream Queens in Sept. 2015. They were even romantically linked together by early 2016, but Billie began dating Taylor Lautner around the time her mother Carrie and grandmother Debbie Reynolds passed away later that year.

After eight months of dating, it was reported that Billie and Taylor — who were co-stars on Scream Queens — parted ways in July of 2017. This paved way for Billie’s reunion with Austen later that year, and he even traveled with the actress and her family to see the Northern Lights in Norway in honor of Carrie’s one-year death anniversary. They’ve remained inseparable, and Billie even gushed about Austen while speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the Casting Society of America’s Artios Awards in Jan. 2020.

Billie raved that Austen was “the best human” and added, “I adore him so much.” As for how she was spending Valentine’s Day this year, the actress said, “We’ll see. I think we’re going on a road trip, just keeping it classy.” Congratulations to these new parents!