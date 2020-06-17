Kristen Wiig & Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate After Teasing News On ‘SNL’

After sparking pregnancy speculation on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Kristen Wiig has reportedly welcomed not one but two babies with Avi Rothman!

Kristen Wiig, 46, is now a mom of two! The Bridesmaids star welcomed twins with fiancé and actor Avi Rothman via surrogate, E! News revealed on June 17. The twins weren’t born today, however; the outlet reported that they arrived “earlier this year.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kristen’s rep for comment.

On the same day the baby news broke, Kristen and Avi were spotted taking a walk with each twin strapped to their chests! Neither star currently has a social media account, so there were no personal baby announcements. Regardless, fans still left their congratulatory remarks on Twitter.

“Kristen Wiig is a mom, I am so happy for her,” one fan gushed, while others expressed their surprise: “i am SO out of the loop how did i not know that kristen wiig was pregnant” (as mentioned earlier, a surrogate carried the twins). Kristen and Avi certainly did a remarkable job at keeping their new family members a secret!

However, Kristen dropped a major hint during her appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 9. Thanks to her Mother’s Day skit, she sent fans into speculation after saying, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom [Laurie Johnston] the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself. Things like breastfeeding.” Yes, she said breastfeeding — probably the most obvious clue!

Kristen and Avi are both first-time parents. They started dating in 2016, and were seen kissing amid a vacation in Hawaii in May of that year! They reportedly became engaged in Aug. 2019, but true to their private nature, Kristen and Avi did not confirm the engagement news that was first reported by TMZ. The report certainly came as a surprise, seeing that Kristen once told Stella in 2011 that she “probably won’t ever get married [again],” after splitting from Hayes Hargrove in 2009 (they were married for four years).