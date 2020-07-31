Brian McKnight Confirms Pal Justin Timberlake Has A ‘New Baby’ Amid Report Jessica Biel Recently Gave Birth

How exciting! Brian McKnight confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his friend and collaborator, Justin Timberlake, recently welcomed a ‘new baby’ with his wife, Jessica Biel, while filling us in on his new album, ‘Exodus’!

Congratulations are in order for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Justin’s old friend and collaborator, R&B legend Brian McKnight, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “Suit & Tie” singer has a “new baby” with his wife of eight years. Brian’s admission comes nearly two weeks after it was reported that the couple secretly welcomed their second child in early July. HollywoodLife has also confirmed with another source close to Justin that the pair welcomed a new child earlier this summer. We’ve reached out to both Jessica and Justin’s reps for both statement and confirmation.

Brian, who recently dropped an amazing new album called Exodus, famously worked with Justin when he went solo in the early aughts, as well as during his NSYNC days in the 1990s. The “Anytime” singer produced NSYNC’s album Celebrity in 2001, and Justin’s first solo album, Justified, in 2002. Justin even appeared on Brian’s 2001 track “My Kind of Girl” — a killer hit.

Justin hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Man of the Woods, but Brian thinks that new music could be on the way. And it’s all thanks to his new bundle of joy! “Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” Brian explained. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music,” he continued. “And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

Brian released Exodus on June 26, and like much of his most recent music, the romantic record is full of jams about his wife of three years, Leilani Mendoza. “Every song that I’ve written since my wife and I met back in 2012 has been about her — Leilani — and our relationship. We talk about songs like ‘Back At One’ and ‘Anytime,’ and all of the hits that I had from the 90s. Those songs weren’t based on anything,” Brian confessed. “But when I met the love of my life, when I felt what it was like to have a love for someone and to give to someone else, I don’t have to think about writing songs anymore.”

Exodus is Brian’s last album, but don’t expect to never hear any of his sexy croons again. He told HollywoodLife that he’s getting a much-needed break, but new projects are always a possibility. “My career is the number one thing on my mind constantly,” Brian said. “I think 28 years [in the music industry] is a good run to do things that way.

“I’m going to take a step back and look at my life at what’s important and what’s most important is waking up every day and making Leilani happy,” he continued. “I’ll always write music, don’t get me wrong. I’ll always write something. There’s always that potential. Let’s just recharge the batteries for right now and see what happens.”

Exodus is available to purchase and stream now!