Justin Timberlake Finally Reveals 2nd Son’s Name 6 Mos. After Jessica Biel Secretly Gave Birth

Justin Timberlake gushed about his second child with Jessica Biel for the first time in a new interview and revealed his baby’s name to the world. He also admitted Silas has been ‘super excited’ about being a big brother!

Justin Timberlake, 39, is finally opening up about the new addition to his family with Jessica Biel, 38. Justin revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, 62, during the July 18 edition of her show the unique name he and Jessica settled on for their second child. “His name is Phineas,” Justin told Ellen. “He’s awesome, and he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled, couldn’t be happier, very grateful.”

The singer’s interview comes 6 months after HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY confirmed Justin and Jessica’s baby news after a report circulated that she had given birth. In July 2020, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Justin’s longtime friend, singer Brian McKnight, 51, and he revealed the couple had welcomed a “new baby.” Justin and Jessica kept their second pregnancy a secret, but HollywoodLife was also able to learn EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple that they welcomed their baby boy in summer 2020.

During his interview with Ellen, Justin admitted that having a second kid is a “lot of fun” but a lot of work. “I guess the saying goes [you] go from a zone defense to a man to man really quickly. It’s great. Silas is super excited,” Justin said. Silas is Justin and Jessica’s first child, who was born in 2015.

As of right now, Justin said that Silas is “very much liking” being a brother to Phineas. “Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so I don’t know, we’ll see what happens,” Justin said. Justin also noted that Silas is musical like his dad, but the little one has a variety of interests, including Legos and tennis. Justin and Jessica also got Silas a Nintendo Switch. “It’s like child crack,” Justin joked.

After staying out of the public eye for most of 2020, Justin has a very busy 2021. He will perform his new song “Better Days” during an inauguration special hosted by Tom Hanks on Jan. 20. Demi Lovato, 28, and Jon Bon Jovi, 58, are also set to perform.

Justin’s new movie, Palmer, will be released Jan. 29, 2021, on Apple TV+. The role is a dramatic turn for Justin after his voice role in the kid-friendly Trolls movies. However, the film was immersed in drama during production. Justin was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright, 31, while filming in New Orleans in Nov. 2019. Justin later addressed the situation via Instagram. He apologized to Jessica and admitted he had a “strong lapse of judgment” after he “drank way too much.” He added, “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.” Since the scandal, Justin and Jessica have been a united front and are turning the page on this chapter of their lives.