Derek Richard Thomas: 5 Things To Know About Rumer Willis’ Boyfriend

Derek Richard Thomas is an indie musician.

He’s the frontman for the band Vista Kicks.

He’s dating actress Rumer Willis.

Rumer Willis confirmed her relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas on Nov. 15. The actress, 34, posted a series of snowy and woodsy photos of the couple cozying up to each other. The duo looked so in love and they even kissed in some of the shots! It seems that Rumer, whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has been dating Derek since at least the summer.

Derek is an indie musician.

Derek is an indie musician, with over 4,000 followers on Instagram. He goes by DRT as a musician. He released a song called “Real F***ing Lucky” in the beginning of September. He promotes his music on his social media.

He’s in a band.

Derek is the frontman of the band Vista Kicks. They are from Roseville, California. His bandmates include Trevor Sutton and Nolan Le Vine. As of 2022, Vista Kicks has released four albums and one EP.

He performed at BST Hyde Park 2022.

Derek and his Vista Kicks bandmates performed at the British Summer Time Hyde Park concert in June 2022. The opened for The Rolling Stones and Phoebe Bridgers. “Well this is unbelievable,” Derek wrote on Instagram when he announced the exciting news.

He’s a music producer.

Derek is a producer for the band The Hail Maries, made up of sisters Victoria and Makayla. The Hail Maries and Vista Kicks usually go on tour together. They recently performed in Texas and Florida. Rumer actually raved about The Hail Maries back in May, where she called them ”the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever),” in an Instagram post.

He gushed over Rumer on her birthday.

Derek first hinted at his romance with Rumer in August. He shared a photo of himself and Rumer in the audience watching a Rolling Stones concert when wishing the actress a happy birthday 34th birthday. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you,” he wrote with a kissing emoji. “You’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life.”