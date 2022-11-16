Rumer Willis Dating Derek Richard Thomas & Makes It Official With Adorable Photo Shoot

Love is in the air! Rumer Willis revealed that she’s found a new boyfriend in indie musician Derek Richard Thomas with a series of cute Instagram photos on Tuesday, November 15. The actress, 34, cozied up to the Vista Kicks frontman for a series of snowy and woodsy photos, with a dog. The couple looked so in love, as they smiled for photos, gazed at each other, and even kissed in some of the shots.

Rumer looked beautiful as she posed in an all-black outfit, consisting of a sweater and matching pants. Derek sported a blue denim button-down, underneath a long, orange-brown comment, and his own set of black slacks. The actress, whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, revealed that the jacket was hers in a comment, asking where he got it from. The pair both wore shades for the sweet photo. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress captioned the photo with a pair of black heart emojis as well as a lobster, ladybug, worm, and monkey.

While it’s not clear how long the couple has been together, it’s not the first time that they’ve shared each other on social media. Rumer did rave about Derek’s music in an Instagram post back in May, where she called him and his band The Hail Maries ” the most talented singers and songwriters I have heard in a very long time (maybe ever),” in an Instagram post.

It seems like the pair were dating at least by the summertime. Derek shared a photo of himself and Rumer in the audience watching a Rolling Stones concert when wishing Rumer a happy birthday in August. “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and most of all we laugh. Thank you for being you,” he wrote with a kissing emoji. “You’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life.”

The wintery photos also included an impromptu shoot with her younger sister Scout Willis, 31. She revealed that both the girls had collaborated on a “gift to self guide” through Free People. “Gifting to yourself over the holidays is one of my favorite ways to show yourself a little extra love and pleasure,” she wrote. Besides Scout, Rumer has one more younger sister Tallulah, 28, and half-sisters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, from her dad’s second marriage.