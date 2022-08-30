Rumer Willis & Sister Tallulah Rock Sexy Bikinis As They Say Goodbye To Summer: Photos

Sisters Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis are soaking in all the summer they can get! The famous daughters of Demi Moore, 59, and Bruce Willis, 67, splashed around in a beautiful backyard pool and hot tub surrounded by bamboo on Sunday, Aug. 30 in stunning snapshots that were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be viewed here. Rumer, 34, donned a sexy white two-piece that featured a front-tie top and side-tie bottoms. She looked like a beachy beauty with her curly, orange hair tamed by the water and natural freckles covering her pale skin.

Rumer showed off her slim figure by posing on a strawberry pool float while sipping on a purple concoction from Cali Coffee in some pictures from her pool day. In other photos, she ran and jumped into the pool with a huge smile on her face. Her right forearm and left thigh tattoos were on display.

Meanwhile, Tallulah, 28, donned a mismatched bikini composed of shiny green bottoms and a bandeau top with the logo of the New York Knicks basketball team printed on it. She pulled her dark hair up in a bun and posed in a series of shots that showed off her several arm tattoos. She also stood next to her sister in the pool, who playfully splashed water in some of the pics.

The fun pool day came just days after Rumer celebrated her 34th birthday. While it’s not known exactly what she did to ring in the new year of life, she took to Instagram with a bright outlook on the next year. “34 might be my favorite year yet…” she began in her caption, which accompanied several throwback photos from her childhood. “Feel as happy as this tiny version of me looks,” she continued. “Happy Birthday little ru.”

The playful poolside pictures also came shortly after Rumer gushed over a photoshoot she did for The House Magazine, which had her posing in some tiny outfits, including one in which she was dressed in just jeans and no top. The photo was taken from behind so she did not reveal her chest, and her gorgeous auburn hair flowed down her back and blew in the calm breeze. The desert-themed photo shoot also had her in a multi-colored knit bikini that featured high-waisted bottoms with a desert landscape on them and a dress composed of bright flowers. “feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy…..” she captioned the carousel of photos.

Tallulah also had a desert-themed shoot this summer. In June, she posted a photo of herself crouching in desert sand in a Hermes blazer covered in a crystal print. These two children of Bruce and Demi surely have built-in best friends and role models in each other.