Rumer Willis Sunbathes In Blue String Bikini – See The Sexy Selfie

Rumer Willis looked fabulous when she showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy blue string bikini while on vacation!

Rumer Willis, 32, has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy selfies and her latest post may just be our favorite. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has been on vacation in Greece and every day she shows off her amazing figure in a new bikini. She posted a photo of herself sunbathing on a lounge chair rocking a blue Riot Swim bikini featuring a halterneck top and high-rise tie-side ruched bottoms.

Just a few days before, Rumer looked fabulous in yet another bikini when she opted to wear a bright green two-piece with a halterneck underwire top and matching high-waisted bottoms. Another one of our favorite bathing suits from her trip was the pale pink abstract pink bikini by Two Wolves Swimwear she wore, putting her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle top while the bottoms were ruched and cheeky as she accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black cat-eye sunglasses. Rumer captioned her photo, “My new favorite place.”

While Rumer rocked the bikini, her mom opted for a neon green Andie Swim scoop-neck Fiji one-piece swimsuit with hot pink criss-cross straps across the back. She styled her suit with a sheer purple and green striped long-sleeve kimono cover-up. Demi posted the photo with the caption, “Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back! #itdoesthebodygood.”

Rumer has been embracing her body recently, despite body shamers coming for her before her trip. Rumer clapped back after trolls shamed her for being too skinny. On June 29, Rumer posted a photo of herself dressed up in a bright yellow outfit with a suitcase, getting ready to go on vacation.

Rumer took to her Instagram stories to share how hurtful all of their comments were on her post. “I know I don’t need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics I felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.”