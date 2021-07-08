Demi Moore, 58, & Daughter Rumer Willis, 32, Look Like Twins In Swimsuits On Greece Vacation

Like mother, like daughter! Demi Moore & Rumer Willis looked like twin sisters as they both rocked sexy swimsuits while on vacation in Greece!

When it comes to Demi Moore, 58, and her daughter Rumer Willis, 32, the duo looks more like sisters than they do mother-daughter. They were both on vacation in Greece when Demi looked fabulous in a neon green Andie Swim scoop-neck Fiji one-piece swimsuit with hot pink criss-cross straps across the back. She styled her suit with a sheer purple and green striped long-sleeve kimono cover-up. Demi posted the photo with the caption, “Ready, set, GO! Unveiling my fave piece and must-have — the Fiji. Love the tie back! #itdoesthebodygood.”

Rumer on the other hand, rocked a pale pink abstract pink bikini by Two Wolves Swimwear, putting her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle top while the bottoms were ruched and cheeky as she accessorized her look with a pair of oversized black cat-eye sunglasses. Rumer captioned her photo, “My new favorite place.”

Rumer has been flaunting her incredible figure all over Instagram after body shamers came after her. Just two days ago she rocked a one-shoulder cutout black Vanessa Sposi swimsuit that was high-waisted and featured cheeky bottoms. Rumer clapped back after trolls shamed her for being too skinny. On June 29, Rumer posted a photo of herself dressed up in a bright yellow outfit with a suitcase, getting ready to go on vacation.

Rumer took to her Instagram stories to share how hurtful all of their comments were on her post. “I know I don’t need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics I felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.”