Rumer Willis Stuns In Black One Piece Swimsuit After Clapping Back At Trolls That Said She’s ‘Too Skinny’

Rumer Willis is having an amazing time on vacation & she showed off her incredible body in a one-piece swimsuit after shutting down body shamers.

Rumer Willis, 32, does not have time for trolls which she proved when she flaunted her amazing figure in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. After body shamers came for her on Instagram last week, Rumer is enjoying her vacation in the best way possible. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis posted photos and videos of herself rocking a one-shoulder cutout black Vanessa Sposi swimsuit that was high-waisted and featured cheeky bottoms. She posted a photo of herself from the back looking over her shoulder with the caption, “Mom’s Red Bull always trying to steal my thunder…” as the can was pictured in the background.

Rumer looks fabulous and has been posting a slew of sexy bikini photos of herself after trolls shamed her for being too skinny. On June 29, Rumer posted a photo of herself dressed up in a bright yellow outfit with a suitcase, getting ready to go on vacation. She posted the photo with the caption, “Leaving on a plane And honestly I really don’t know if I’ll be back again…”

Ever since she posted the photo, thousands of people headed to her comments section saying she looked too skinny, with one user even writing, “You need food.” Another harsh comment included, “she looks at the edge of unhealthy.” While there were many people that came to her defense, Rumer was not having it.

Rumer took to her Instagram stories to share how hurtful all of their comments were on her post. “I know I don’t need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics I felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.”

She concluded her post by writing, “Coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.”