Rumer Willis Looks Identical To Susan Sarandon After Dying Her Hair Red: See Photo

Rumer Willis is a red head! The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has debuted her fiery new ‘do inspired by Nicole Kidman and Susan Sarandon.

Rumer Willis has a new look in time for the summer! The 32-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis has revealed she took inspiration from Nicole Kidman and Susan Sarandon when deciding to dye her hair bright red! She debuted her transformation in a June 22 Instagram post, and the results were seriously stunning. “Was going for a mix of the Owens sisters from the marvellous mind of my favorite writer @ahoffmanwriter. With a hint of Susan Sarandon in Witches of Eastwick and Thelma and Louise. Oops forgot to add a little Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman,” she captioned the post, which featured a snap of her rocking a brown polka dot and gold layered necklaces.

Demi’s eldest daughter also shared a series of throwback pictures, like Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as the Owens sisters in 1998’s Practical Magic, and Susan Sarandon in the iconic 1987 film The Witches of Eastwick. “Thank you @alchemistamber for the glorious color and @hairbyadir for this magical cut,” Rumer added.

Paris Hilton took to the comments section, saying the newly-minted red head looked “beautiful” while her step-mom Emma Heming Willis commented, “Oh ok. Hi.” Rumer recently appeared in a snap posted by her mom in honor of her ex-husband’s 66th birthday. She shared a photo of the former couple posing on a fallen tree trunk with their kids Rumer, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27. In the happy snap, Bruce rocked a white tie-dye tee and jeans, while throwing his arms up in the air. “Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families,” she captioned the snap, adding three red heart emojis.

Demi and Bruce have remained extremely amicable since their divorce in 2000, and even quarantined together with their daughters throughout 2020. “There’s been a lot of gifts and blessings,” Demi said in an interview, when asked about that time. “I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had.”