Tallulah Willis Admits She ‘Punished’ Herself For Looking More Like Bruce Willis Than Demi Moore

In a candid post about her struggle with body dysmorphia, Tallulah Willis recalled why it was hard for her to look more like her dad, Bruce Willis, than mom, Demi Moore.

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her body dysmorphic disorder in a new Instagram post. “I punished myself for not looking like my mom [Demi Moore] after being told I was [my dad, Bruce Willis‘] twin since birth,” Tallulah admitted. “I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my “masculine” face was the sole reason for my unlovability — FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy at any life stage, at any size, with any hairdo! (As are you).”

Along with the post, Tallulah shared images of herself over the years, along with photos of her famous mom. She also shared an important message about the triggers of social media, and gave her followers some tips for dealing with BDD that she has found useful over the years. One of the tricks is taking “breaks from social media,” she explained. “I scroll 9GAG to disassociate instead. Memes are there to help!”

During a BDD spiral, Tallulah also likes to read fantasy fiction books, go for a walk, listen to music and take a bath. Another helpful tool for her is writing “everything that is gurgling within [her] mind onto a piece of paper” before “tearing it up and burning it.” Most importantly, though: “Breathe. Close your eyes. REMEMBER that you are allowed to take things 5 minutes at a time for as long as you need to.”

At 27 years old, Tallulah is the youngest of Demi and Bruce’s three daughters. At the beginning of May, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Dillon Buss, who surprised her with a backyard proposal. Tallulah shared photos from the proposal — as well as a close up of her giant engagement ring — on May 4. Of course, her family was thrilled!

“Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement!” Demi gushed on Instagram, along with a photo of Tallulah and Dillon kissing her cheeks. “Happy day for the whole family.” Amidst the happiness, though, Tallulah is making it clear that she, too, struggles sometimes. She also received an outpouring of love on her body dysmorphia post, with fans sending words of thanks and kindness.