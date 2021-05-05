Tallulah Willis Kisses Fiancé After Mom Demi Moore Congratulates Them On Engagement

Tallulah Willis and Dillon Buss are basking in their new status as an engaged couple, kissing sweetly as her mom Demi Moore is elated about her future son in law.

Tallulah Willis is still over the moon about getting engaged to boyfriend of over a year, filmmaker Dillon Buss. The 27-year-old’s mom Demi Moore gushed about what a “happy day” the May 4 engagement was for their whole family. The stunning 58-year-old actress visited Tallulah and Dillon at their L.A. home where the surprise backyard proposal went down, and shared a photo being shown love from the couple. Tallulah and Dillon stood on either side of the G.I. Jane actress and planted kisses on her cheek.

Demi shared the photo to Instagram on May 5 of getting the loving smooches from her youngest daughter and future son-in-law. Tallulah’s massive diamond engagement ring could be seen on her left hand, as she held on to Demi’s arm as the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star reached her phone out forward with both arms to take the adorable selfie with the engaged couple.

“Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family,” Demi wrote in the caption. She then shared a swipe right photo from the day prior of Tallulah and Dillon on a FaceTime call with Demi, sisters Rumer, 32, and Scout, 29, along with Scout’s boyfriend Jake Miller. The newly engaged couple showed off the incredible Asscher cut diamond ring Dillon presented Tallulah with. She was even seen in the same peach dress that she was wearing in the photos of Dillon’s surprise backyard proposal, so the group call must have gone down shortly after the couple became betrothed.

Demi was seen arriving at Tallulah’s home to celebrate with the couple on Wednesday, May 5. She arrived in a black t-shirt and pants. Rumer was also present for the impromptu engagement party, as she was photographed wearing a dark bikini and coming out to the driveway greet her mom. Scout was also likely among the mix, as paparazzi caught her boyfriend Jake arriving at the bash. While Tallulah and Dillon were outside to greet their guests, the couple couldn’t help but cuddle and make out, as they are so wildly in love.

Tallulah looked casual in blue short-shorts and a white t-shirt, while Dillon twinned in a white tee and a blue sun cap. The pair started dating just before the COVID-19 lockdown, and Dillon ended up quarantining with her entire family — including Demi and ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66 — at the Willis sisters’ childhood home in Hailey, Idaho. Demi shared plenty of photos of the entire family and their significant others dressing in matching onesies, playing fun games and having group reading sessions. Dillon proved to be a total hit with Tallulah’s loved ones as they quarantined together, and now he’ll be officially joining the family as her husband!