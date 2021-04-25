Bella Thorne Is Red Hot Arriving At Her Engagement Party In Gown Slit Right To Her Waist

With fiancé Benjamin Mascolo by her side, Bella Thorne strode into her engagement bash in L.A. while dressed in a blazing hot dress that showed off a whole lotta leg.

Bella Thorne gave Jessica Rabbit a run for her money when she arrived at Los Angeles’ No Vacancy on Saturday (Apr. 24) evening. For the party held in honor of her engagement to Italian singer-songwriter Benjamin Mascolo, 27, Bella, 23, wore a cherry-colored gown that was as bright as her red hair. The outfit showed off a ton of her cleavage, but even more of her legs! With a slit at her waist, Bella lived out her full “Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars” fantasy while celebrating her upcoming nuptials.

Benjamin looked good, dressed in a black Versace tuxedo jacket with matching suit and shoes, but there was no way he was going to outshine Bella that night. She complimented her outfit with a custom diamond and pearl necklace bearing her fiancé’s name – “Ben” – as well ad diamond watches on both wrists, ruby and diamond earrings, a collection of jeweled rings, and a matching diamond crown. For Bella, no look is too extra, and this was just the latest entry into her long list of eye-catching fashions.

‘My princess made this happen,” Ben captioned some photos of the party he shared on Instagram. In the first of the gallery, he and Bella share a quick kiss outside of the club. In the second photo, the duo sits like Queen and King at the head of the table. There’s also a close-up look at her necklace, as well as a glimpse of the scantily-clad fire dancers (which, presumably, were that evening’s entertainment. “Best engagement party ever,” added Ben. “I’m so grateful to share these special moments with you. Also, can we talk about how insanely beautiful you are in this dress? Love you @bellathorne.”

While Bella was a living version of Jessica Rabbit for this party, she channeled a different Disney character at the start of April. She seemed to be taking fashion cues from The Little Mermaid, as she wore a green outfit with a matching bustier top. With her red hair down and her own “Prince Eric,” aka Benjamin, nearby, Bella was off to discover a “whole new world” while having a lovely night on the town.

Bella and Ben announced their engagement on March 20. “She said yes,” Ben posted to his Instagram. The couple began dating in April 2019, and while the COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time for most couples, it clearly brought Bella and Ben together. “Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much. Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” said Bella when Ben proposed. “Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss.”