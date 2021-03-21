Bella Thorne Engaged To BF Benjamin Mascolo: ‘Love You, Baby’ — See Her Gorgeous Ring

Bella Thorne said ‘Yes’ to her beloved beau Benjamin Mascolo! The two looked over the moon as they shared the news on Instagram.

Here comes the bride! Bella Thorne, 23, is about to be a married woman after saying ‘yes’ to her boyfriend of over a year, Benjamin Mascolo, 27. The pair got engaged on Saturday, March 20 and shared the news via Instagram. “She said yes,” Benjamin posted to his account, including a sweet series of photos. The Shake It Up alum showed off a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand as she smiled and kissed her new fiancée!

Benjamin then captured some of the happy moment via his IG story! A heart reading “B+B” with rose petals could be seen behind them as the red head covered her mouth with her left hand, once again showing off her ring. “Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” the DJ said. “Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss,” she replied, clearly over the moon.

The stunning actress teased that she and Benjamin were planning on getting hitched on July 12. In the Instagram video the Infamous star shared to her IG, Bella could be seen posing-up and taking a video mirror selfie with a ring on that finger! Bella didn’t exactly draw attention to what appeared to be a gorgeous diamond rock, but teased fans by captioning the video with a simple ring emoji! Furthermore, Benjamin commented on the photo with a black heart emoji and a fire one, too!

Clearly, these two were planning something all along and waiting for the right moment to share the joyful news! But it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise to fans that Bella and Benjamin were ready to take this next step in their relationship. The pair began dating in 2019 and became Instagram official in June of that year. Ever since then, the two have been posting about one another incessantly on social media and showing off some PDA while out and about!

Fans could sense early on in the couple’s relationship that they were really perfect for one another, something reiterated by a source HollywoodLife spoke to back in July 2019! “She has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” the source shared EXCLUSIVELY to HL. “She always falls in love quickly…they’re crazy about each other.”

It seems that these two lovebirds were truly meant for each other! Congrats to Bella and Benjamin!