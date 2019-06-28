Bella Thorne Jets Off To Italy To Be With New BF Benjamin Mascolo: ‘They’re Crazy About Each Other’

It’s amore for Bella Thorne and her new boyfriend Italian pop singer Benjamin Masculo. The outspoken star hopped on a jet to Italy to hang with her new man.

Bella Thorne could probably teach us all a thing or two about how to get over a break-up. The outspoken 21-year-old ended things with Mod Sun, 35, in April, after 15 months together — but she’s not wasting her summer sobbing over the split. Instead of moping around she’s started dating Italian pop star Benjamin Masculo, 26, and things are heating up fast. They made the relationship Instagram official on June 4 and now, just a few weeks later, Bella is in Italy spending time with her super hot new man. Ben is one half of Italian duo Benji & Fede and a source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “very sweet to her.”

“Bella is in Italy, she went to be with Ben, they’re crazy about each other,” says our source. “They had to be apart the past couple of weeks but they’re in constant contact, he FaceTimes her at least once a day but usually more. He’s been sending her lots of flowers, he’s a very romantic guy, very sweet to Bella. And she thinks he’s so gorgeous. Who knows if this will last but right now it’s very full on, she’s only got eyes for him.”

Although things are still very new for the sexy couple, a second source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s all about having a significant other. “Bella truly wants to be in a relationship. This relationship is very, very new, not more than a month old. She put it on her vision board recently that she wanted a boyfriend.” Seems that vision board worked wonders because Bella and Ben look super loved up in a picture his bandmate Federico Rossi, 25, shared on his Instagram page on June 28. In the pic Bella is leaning in to plant a kiss on Ben’s cheek as they enjoy a double dinner date with Fede and his model girlfriend Paola Di Benedetto in Italy.

Of course no matter how hot their summer love is they’ll still have to spend time apart because Bella is signed on for a slew of upcoming movies — so she definitely won’t be staying in Italy forever. Plus, according to our source she’s just bought a new home in L.A. “She’s a relationship person and just moved into a new home and really wants to share her time with someone. She’s feeling the new energy of her home and has been busy decorating it.” Sounds like it will be Ben’s turn to visit her next!