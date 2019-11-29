Bella Thorne was out in Malibu with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo on Nov. 28, when she rocked a super short white mini skirt & was flaunting major PDA!

Bella Thorne, 22, and her new beau, Benjamin Mascolo, 26, seem to be madly in love, as the couple stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Thursday, November 28. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they were packing on the PDA as they were spotted making out by her car while Bella hugged him the entire walk out of the restaurant. Not only did Bella look smitten with Benjamin, but she also opted to wear quite the sexy outfit when she threw on an all-white ensemble. Bella rocked a skintight super short high-waisted mini skirt which ended at the top of her thighs and had a frayed, ripped up hem.

Bella styled her short skirt with a long-sleeve tight white cardigan sweater which she chose to keep open at the top, revealing a plunging V-neckline that showed off major cleavage. She kept the bottom half of the sweater unbuttoned as well, putting her abs and tiny waist on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high white leather pointed toe booties with the backs open. While Bella had a chunky gray wool sweater with her, she chose not to wear it and instead kept it draped over her arm.

As for her glam, Bella rocked her brown hair down in natural beach waves, with her ends dyed bright green. Bella revealed just last week, on Nov. 25, that she was growing out her hair when she shared a video of herself completely naked while taking a shower and showing off the new length of her hair.

Bella’s legs looked amazing in her teeny outfit and we love seeing her happy with her new boyfriend Benjamin!