Bella Thorne revealed that her hair is finally growing back after chopping it up to her shoulders for a movie & she shared a sexy video from the shower to show off her new long hair.

Bella Thorne, 22, is constantly switching up her hairstyles and the actress admitted that she has been struggling to grow her hair out ever since she cut it short for a movie last year. Bella took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself completely naked while taking a shower and showing off the new length of her hair.

Bella posted the video with the caption, “In August of last year my hair was cut up to my neck and shoulders for a movie…and it seemed like it wasn’t growing back…but now look how long it is!! I just did bleachless, heatless, and most importantly extensionless!! except for right now currently, while my hair is green on another movie. I have wanted my hair to grow back long again, ever since I was on Shake It they cut it real short one day.. and then put in extensions to match it back to its original length…it took me a very long time to not feel insecure without exts or heat or whatever…but now look at how long it is. I’m so proud.”

Bella has tried it all when it comes to different hairstyle and colors and lately, her hair has been shoulder-length with dyed ends. However, in the video she posted, her hair is all one shade of dark brown and it does look much longer, as it ended in the middle of her back. She explained that the reason for her hair growing back is all thanks to not using bleach, not using heat products, and not wearing extensions.

We love that Bella’s natural hair is growing back in and she looks gorgeous when she goes au naturel!