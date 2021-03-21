Benjamin Mascolo: 5 Things To Know About Bella Thorne’s Fiancé

Bella Thorne is officially engaged! Learn more about her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo right here.

Bella Thorne, 23, is officially engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, 27! The Italian DJ and singer popped the question to the Shake It Up alum over the weekend, sharing photos and posts to Instagram on March 21, 2021. “She said yes!” Benjamin wrote in an a caption as Bella held up her gorgeous pear shaped diamond ring for the camera. The two, who have been dating since 2019, looked so over the moon as they shared a romantic kiss!

In other videos shared to the 27-year-old’s story, Bella once again held up the ring with a gigantic heart reading “B+B” could be seen behind her. Benjamin thanked his new fiancée for being “so amazing” as he gushed that he “loved” her “so much.” He added, “Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” referencing both of their home countries. “Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss,” she replied. Learn more about the man Bella is set to marry right here.

He started dating Bella in 2019

Benjamin and Bella got close sitting together in San Diego on April 17, 2019 days after she publicly announced her break up with Mod Sun, 32 (who is now dating Avril Lavigne). Benjamin and Bella co-starred in film Time Is Up, playing characters Vivien and Roy who come to a stop after an accident and are forced to live their lives one minute at a time.

Shortly after, the pair began making red carpet appearances together — including an unforgettable one at the 2019 Venice Film Festival! Bella stunned in a barely there silver gown by Italian designer Alexandre Vauthier as she shared a kiss with her beau on the red carpet. Most recently, they were inseparable on a quarantine vacation in Mexico to celebrate the new year in January 2021.

He’s born in 1993

Benjamin was born on June 20, 1993 in Modena, Italy. That makes him 27 years old currently, just four years older than Bella. He still calls Italy home, and is fluent in the language — but is often in California or elsewhere with Bella.

He’s a musician

Benjamin is musically talented just like his fiancée! He is is in the pop duo group Benji & Fede, which he is in with Federico Rossi. The two are signed to Warner Music Italy, and won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Italian Act. The pair boast over a million followers on Instagram.

After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vanity Fair Italia stars released their highly anticipated Naked book in May 2020. “We are proud to have written these pages and to have shared everything with you,” they wrote in their post, expressing their disappointment they wouldn’t be able to meet fans in person. “May 3 was supposed to be our concert, the party that would bring us all together under one sky: that of the Verona Arena,” they explained in a later post. “With this small initiative, however, we want to celebrate our journey with you who have always supported us. We hope to be able to give you a moment of joy and carefree,” they added.

He’s supportive of the LBGTQ+ community

Benjamin shared a painting he made on his Instagram in April 2018, which showed a pride heart featuring two Lego-like people in the center, coming together. It makes sense that he’s an ally, given Bella’s own sexual identity: the 23-year-old came out as pansexual in an interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

“I’m actually pansexual, and I didn’t know that,” she said on the morning show. “Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is.””You like beings..You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being,” she added.

He has plenty of tattoos

Fans got a look at Benjamin’s tattoo collection on his many shirtless vacation photos with Bella.

He has one of a heart over the center of his chest of a ‘closed’ sign, a 93 one for his birth year, and the phrase “Burn The Boat.”