Avril Lavigne & New BF Mod Sun Share PDA During Dinner Date After He Gets A Tattoo Of Her Name

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun looked stylish while enjoying a night out at a restaurant in West Hollywood, just two weeks after they first sparked romance rumors.

Avril Lavigne, 36, and Mod Sun, 33, turned heads during their latest dinner date! The singer and rapper, who first prompted dating rumors with a different date earlier this month, rocked casual but cool attire while heading to Catch LA in West Hollywood, CA, where they enjoyed food together. Avril wore a black long-sleeved graphic top, red pants with multiple zippers on the legs, and black boots while Mod rocked a black long-sleeved shirt that had a skeleton-like white face on it, black pants with zippers, and black and white sneakers.

The alleged new lovebirds, who held hands at one point, also both wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. The “Complicated” crooner’s mask was black with white graphics on it while the green-haired musician‘s was black and promoted the name of his new album Internet Killed the Rockstar, which was printed in white text over it. The latter proved they don’t mind being cozy with each other when he put one arm around the former’s shoulder and looked comfortable overall.

The latest outing comes two weeks after Avril and Mod made headlines for their outing to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. During the Feb. 4 date, Mod also got attention for sporting what appeared to be a neck tattoo of Avril’s first name. The permanent ink definitely led people to believe there was more than friendship going on between the two artists.

Before they showed off PDA and a tattoo, Avril and Mod teamed up for a collaboration called “Flames” last month. A source told PEOPLE that the they got close while working on Avril’s upcoming album in a studio “nearly every day for over two months.” The duo also gushed over each other in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada shortly after the release of the song.

“Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music. It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do,” Mod told the outlet. “This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it.”

Avril then added, “Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames’.”

In addition to talking about each other in interviews and being spotted on outings, the rumored new couple has also been showing off memorable moments together on social media, including a video that Avril shared on her Instagram story last week. In it, her and Mod were happily singing Blink 182 songs in a car.