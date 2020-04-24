Avril Lavigne Releases ‘We Are Warriors’ To Celebrate Those Doing ‘Heroic Things’ Amid World Health Crisis

As doctors, postal workers, grocery store clerks more continue their ‘heroic’ work amid the coronavirus pandemic, Avril Lavigne has re-recorded a classic track to raise fund for all these ‘warriors.’

In response to the world getting “turned upside,” Avril Lavigne has joined in the relief efforts the best way she knows how: through music. The “Sk8ter Boi” singer re-recorded her song “Warrior,” from her 2019 album Head Above Water, for all the healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus, all the postal workers making sure those supplies get delivered, and all the essential workers risking their health to keep the world turning. Redubbed “We Are Warriors,” Avril’s new track salutes all those who “won’t give up” in the face of these dark times.

“Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago, I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle,” Avril posted to Twitter on Apr. 21. “Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight, everyone was asked to battle, Overnight, everyone became ‘Warriors.’ I wanted to get involved and contribute so, I go to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded ‘Warrior’ to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing.”

“To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of your who has had their world shaken. This is for you,” she added. “In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project Hope, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. … You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com. Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors.”

Avril is now the latest musician to pitch in to the COVID-19 relief effort. Previously, Lady Gaga teamed up with Global Citizen, the UN, and the World Health Organization to curate the One World: Together At Home event that was a virtual music festival. Over the course of eight hours (six of which aired online via YouTube) acts like Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Picture This, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, and Celine Dion performed in celebration of healthcare workers.

Post Malone announced a Nirvana tribute concert for Friday (Apr. 24), one day after BBC Radio 1 released their charity single, per The Guardian. 23 quarantine artists covered the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These,” with 5 Seconds of Summer, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Celeste, Coldplays’ Chris Martin, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, Mabel, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, Yungblud, and Zara Larsson lending their voice to the song.