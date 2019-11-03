MTV EMA Winners 2019: Nicki Minaj, Halsey & More — See Full List
The 2019 MTV EMAs are finally here! Want to know who won the big awards at the star-studded show? We’ve got the full list.
Some of the biggest name in music were nominated ahead of this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, and now that the show is finally here, we’re keeping you updated on all the winners. This year, Ariana Grande topped the list of nominations with seven in total, including best artist, best song, best video, best pop and best live. She was followed by Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish with six nominations each. And they were followed by J Balvin with five and Taylor Swift and Lizzo each earning four. The EMAs took place in Spain on Nov. 3, and the show was hosted by Becky G.
The night was full of much more than just artists winning awards, though — there were also a ton of performances. Halsey, Rosalia, Becky G, Ava Max and Mabel Will all took the stage, so it was quite a star-studded affair. See who won the big awards below — the winners are listed in bold!
Best Video
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next“
Billie Eilish, “Bad guy“
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. “ME!”
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Song
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Best Collaboration
BTS, Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Best New
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Best Live
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
Best Rock
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Best Hip-Hop
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Look
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalia
Best World Stage
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
Best U.K. & Ireland Act
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)
Best U.S. Act
Lil Nas X
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Taylor Swift