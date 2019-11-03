MTV EMA Winners 2019: Nicki Minaj, Halsey & More — See Full List

The 2019 MTV EMAs are finally here! Want to know who won the big awards at the star-studded show? We’ve got the full list.

Some of the biggest name in music were nominated ahead of this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards, and now that the show is finally here, we’re keeping you updated on all the winners. This year, Ariana Grande topped the list of nominations with seven in total, including best artist, best song, best video, best pop and best live. She was followed by Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish with six nominations each. And they were followed by J Balvin with five and Taylor Swift and Lizzo each earning four. The EMAs took place in Spain on Nov. 3, and the show was hosted by Becky G.

The night was full of much more than just artists winning awards, though — there were also a ton of performances. Halsey, Rosalia, Becky G, Ava Max and Mabel Will all took the stage, so it was quite a star-studded affair. See who won the big awards below — the winners are listed in bold!

Best Video

Ariana Grande, “thank u, next“

Billie Eilish, “Bad guy“

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Rosalia, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. “ME!”

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Song

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Best Collaboration

BTS, Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Best New

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Best Live

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

Best Rock

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Best Hip-Hop

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Alternative

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Look

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best Push

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalia

Best World Stage

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

Best U.K. & Ireland Act

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix (Social Wildcard Winner)

Best U.S. Act

Lil Nas X

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Taylor Swift