Maya Hawke & 4 More Stars Stunning At The 2020 Venice Film Festival

One of the most fashion-forward events of the season has gone ahead amid the global coronavirus pandemic — and stars like Maya Hawke and Taylor Hill stunned on the red carpet.

The 2020 Venice Film Festival has brought us some of the most stunning red carpet looks of the year! The annual Italian event not only showcases the very best in international cinema, but also the most fashion-forward looks from some of our favorite A-listers. Now in its 77th year, the event is one of the world’s oldest award ceremonies, and went ahead despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a much more low-key affair this year, with mandatory temperature checks and masks required, however celebs like Maya Hawke still glammed it up on the red carpet.

Uma Thurman‘s lookalike daughter stunned at the premiere of her new film Mainstream. The Stranger Things 3 star rocked a nude dress, which featured glittering, gold tear-drop-shaped detailing on the train. The 22-year-old, who also starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, styled her brunette tresses into a chic bob, and kept her accessories to a minimum. Her new film also stars Hollywood heavy-hitters like Andrew Garfield, Nat Wolff and Jason Schwartzman, however the movie’s plot has remained under wraps.

Maya wasn’t the only star who took the red carpet by storm. Supermodel Taylor Hill, 24, attended the premiere of Amants on September 3 wearing a teeny tiny wrap dress. The blue mini dress, which resembled a dressing gown, featured a velvet material along with quilted silk padding along the neckline and dramatic sleeves. She paired the dress with light blue stiletto heels, a blue choker and matching ring.

The Victoria’s Secret model went for a wet, slicked back hair look as she pulled her short brunette tresses behind her shoulders. She also rocked a bold eye makeup look, which included super dramatic black eyeliner and a nude lip. Scroll through our gallery above to see more pics of your favorite celebs at the Venice Film Festival.