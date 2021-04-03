Bella Thorne Channels ‘The Little Mermaid’ In Green Bustier On Date With Fiancé Ben Mascolo

Bella Thorne has stepped out with her fiance Ben Mascolo looking totally reminiscent of The Little Mermaid with fiery red hair and a strapless, green top.

Bella Thorne, 23, and her fiance Benjamin Mascolo, 27, have been spotted for the first time since they got engaged on March 20. The sweet couple stepped out in Los Angeles on April 2, heading for a night out on the town after revealing the happy news that “she said yes.” Bella’s look was reminiscent of The Little Mermaid as she rocked a bedazzled, green bustier and shimmering, green skintight pants. The Shake It Up alum also wore glittering silver pumps, and accessorized with matching bracelets, rings and a necklace adorned with green stones. To complete her look, she rocked green eyeshadow, which complemented her fiery, red hair.

Meanwhile, her Italian beau rocked a shimmering black top with a deep-v neckline, skintight black jeans, a leather jacket, and camo-print protective face mask. His fiance also offered fans a glimpse at the pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand, just two weeks after they revealed the happy news. Bella wrote, “Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yayyy we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both,” the DJ said. “Yessss. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss.” So sweet!

The couple, who began dating in 2019, made things Instagram official in June of that year. They had previously opened up about taking the next step in their relationship, and have frequently posted about one another on social media while showing off plenty of PDA.

Fans could definitely sense early on in the couple’s relationship that they were really perfect for one another, which was reiterated by a source HollywoodLife spoke to back in July 2019! “She has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” the source shared EXCLUSIVELY to HL. “She always falls in love quickly…they’re crazy about each other.”