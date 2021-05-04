Dillon Buss: 5 Things To Know About Tallulah Willis’ Hunky Fiance

Filmmaker Dillion Buss surprised girlfriend Tallulah Willis with a backyard marriage proposal and massive diamond ring. We’ve got five things to know about her new fiance.

Sneaky, sneaky! Dillon Buss wanted to capture the moment of his engagement to Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s youngest daughter Tallulah Willis, 27. But the film director made sure the proposal was documented without her knowing. He had a friend hide in their backyard bushes and photograph Dillon getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend of just over a year. Tallulah looked overwhelmed, filled with joy and excitement in the photos she later shared to her Instagram, announcing the couple’s May 4 engagement. We’ve got five things to know about Dillon Buss, here!

Dillon spent the COVID-19 quarantine with Tallulah and her famous family

The couple was already so close that they spent the spring 2020 lockdown at Tallulah’s childhood home in Hailey, Idaho. By then, Dillon had already been accepted as part of the family. He was seen in one of Demi’s IG photos showing Dillon, Tallulah and her sisters Scout, 29, and Rumer, 32, sitting front row while having a “Family book club” moment with How to Rule the World from Your Couch. Even patriarch Bruce, 66, joined in, sitting in the back row.

Dillon completely bonded with Tallulah’s family during lockdown, and now they totally love him

He was seen in nearly all family photos with his girlfriend’s parents and sisters having a good time in quarantine. That included hanging out in matching onesies, playing plenty of board games and watching Bruce shave Tallulah’s head! It definitely endeared him to Tallulah’s famous family. When the couple revealed their engagement on May 4, Tallulah’s sister Scout wrote in the Instagram page’s comments, “weeping, i am so f*cking excited,” while eldest sis Rumer wrote, “I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you.” Tallulah’s step mom Emma Heming left a series of excited red heart emojis in the comments.

Dillon is a filmmaker

In the bio on his professional webpage, it notes that the L.A. based film director “has a knack for Creative Direction, Art Direction, and Set Design.” It also lets clients know that Dillon “is a music enthusiast and an avid ping-pong player.” It continues, “Dillon is always in motion. He travels by plane, train, rickshaw or skateboard. Wherever you may catch him – a gallery show, fashion shoot, skate spot, or beach fire – he will be armed with a camera and will greet you with a giant smile and warm hug.”

Dillon loves skateboarding

His Instagram page is filled with videos and photos of him riding his skateboard, and he’s able to show off plenty of high quality tricks and turns, like the one in the video below:

Dillon has a passion for shooting portraits

Both his professional site and Instagram page are filled with gorgeous portraits. He shot his own girlfriend Tallulah in a stunning white suit for a spread in Story + Rain magazine. Dillon also doesn’t mind sitting for gorgeous portaits, as he posed with a nude Tallulah for a stylish black and white picture in Feb. 2020 for famed photographer Tyler Shields.