Tallulah Willis Is Engaged: Bruce & Demi Moore’s Daughter, 27, Shares Videos Of Diamond Ring & Proposal

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter is getting married! Tallulah Willis is showing off her diamond engagement ring from her fiance Dillon Buss.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore‘s daughter Tallulah Willis is the happiest girl in the world today, as her boyfriend Dillon Buss just pulled off a surprise marriage proposal in their backyard. The 27-year-old shared a series of photos to her Instagram on Tues. May 4 of Dillon at first down on one knee holding out the ring, while Tallulah put her hands up to her mouth in total surprise. In the next picture the answer was an obvious “yes,” as she bent over to plant a kiss on Dillon while wearing a cute peach colored sun dress.

Tallulah was next seen in a photo in Dillon’s arms, with her legs wrapped around his waist as they passionately kissed. In the final snapshot, the newly betrothed couple could be seen holding each other’s faces with their hands, staring lovingly into one another’s eyes as they celebrated being engaged. Tallulah wrote in the caption, “with absolute most certainty” as her answer to his proposal. The couple has been dating for about a year, and quarantined together in 2020 with her family in Idaho. Dillon seems to have found a trustworthy pal to hide in the bushes and get snapshots of the moment he proposed.

Dillon shared his own series of photos of their engagement and the moments that followed. He wrote in the caption, “I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend.”

Tallulah decided to blind her Instagram followers with a video of the stunning ring Dillon gave her. It appears to be a multi-carat emerald-cut yellow diamond set in a gold band. The stone absolutely glittered as Tallulah moved her hand around so that her new engagement ring really caught the light.

Her famous family and friends were quick with the congratulations. Tallulah’s sister Scout Willis, 29, commented, “weeping, i am so f*cking excited,” while eldest sis Rumer, 32 wrote, “I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you.” Tallulah’s step mom Emma Heming left a series of excited red heart emojis in the comments.

Iconic model Christie Brinkley recalled, “Just thought of you as a little girl 7 or 8 years old on the tennis court in PC just a little whisp with your extra loooooong legs and your gigantic glamorous movie star sunglasses and suddenly your getting married…spontaneous tears of joy, so happy for you both,” along with red heart emojis, while her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook added a series of black heart emojis. Supermodel Helena Christensen marveled, “Oh how incredibly wonderful wow I’m so happy for you,” while the likes of Gracie McGraw, Nick Viall, Sharna Burgess and more sent along deep congratulations.