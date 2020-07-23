Demi Lovato Engaged To Max Ehrich After Whirlwind Romance: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

2020 has actually been a very good year for Demi Lovato. The 27-year-old fell in love with former Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich while the two spent the COVID-19 quarantine locked down together starting in March, and now they’re engaged. The “Stone Cold” singer shared the news with her fans in an Instagram post in the early hours of July 23. She wore a white dress on the beach while posing for engagement photos with Max. And he did right when it came to her ring, as she’s sporting a massive multi-carat emerald cut diamond ring, which you can see here. On July 3, Demi couldn’t stop gushing about her love for Max, in the Instagram photo below:

In the caption of her Instagram post, Demi wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Max, 29, added to her announcement with his statement, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

“You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”” Max added.

Their engagement happened on the beach, and Max made sure to give a shout-out to the photographer who stayed hidden so he could shoot the moment when Demi said yes. “Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!” he wrote. Angelo reposted the photos to his own IG page and recalled about watching the engagement go down, “I am SO happy to witness and capture this incredible moment. Wishing you two the most beautiful life together. Congratulations @ddlovato and @maxehrich LOVE YOU!!” This is the first engagement for Demi, as she dated actor Wilmer Valderrama, 40, from 2010-2016, but they didn’t move towards marriage. Now she’s found her forever partner!