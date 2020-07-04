Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Go In For A Passionate Kiss During Her ‘Favorite Pic’ Of Them Together

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich’s relationship is totally heating up! The couple made social media go crazy when the sexy duo went in for quite the romantic kiss!

Get a room you two! Just kidding, of course. Demi Lovato, 27, appears to be blissfully in love with her super handsome boyfriend Max Ehrich, 29, and we are here for it. The cute duo showed just how much they adore one another in a new upload posted by the “Cool for the Summer” singer on Friday, July 3. “Oh man this might be my favorite pic of us so far… thank you for making me the happiest,” she captioned next to a photo of them acting all lovey dovey with one another amid a gorgeous moonlit background. “I love yew soooo much @maxehrich.”

“I love you infinitely baby,” the former Young and the Restless star responded in the comments section before adding the most adorable sentence. “Brb boutta kiss u.” Aww! Demi issued a similar sentiment in the caption of an Instagram collage of some of their most romantic moments so far while wishing him a Happy 29th birthday on Wednesday, June 24.

“BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick,” she began as the caption. “Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F**K if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.”

“I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous,” she continued. “You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich.”

Max & Demi are definitely one of the hot new couples of 2020 as they first linked up before quarantining with one another in self-isolation. We can’t wait to see what happens with these two as their relationship continues to blossom!