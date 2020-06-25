Demi Lovato looked absolutely phenomenal in an Instagram collage dedicated to her handsome boyfriend Max Ehrich.

Romance never looked so good! Demi Lovato, 27, poured her heart out in a sweet 29th birthday dedication to her main squeeze Max Ehrich on Wednesday, June 24. The social media post included a ton of intimate moments between the couple, one of which focused on them making out in just their swimsuits. “BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick,” she began as the caption.

“Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN,” she continued. “We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F**K if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.”

She ended the post by possibly teasing them taking those important next steps in their relationship. “I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich.”

He was clearly touched by all the love thrown his way by the “Cool For The Summer” singer. “I love you infinitely baby,” the soap opera stud wrote in the comments section along with a heart and happy face emoji. Max & Demi are definitely one of the hot new couples of 2020 as they first linked up earlier this year before quarantining with one another in self-isolation.

Someone who is very happy for Demi and her hot new man is fellow singer Sam Smith, 27. “I don’t know — I haven’t met them [in person],” they admitted to Andy Cohen, 51, in April after he asked about their relationship. “I don’t know anything about it but it seems – they seem sweet, so sweet.”