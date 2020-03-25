Max Ehrich: 5 Things To Know About Hunky Soap Star Who’s Dating Demi Lovato

Soap star Max Ehrich is isolating with new girlfriend Demi Lovato amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Here’s 5 things to know about him.

Actor Max Ehrich is the new man in Demi Lovato‘s life! The Young and the Restless star, 28, has only been linked to the “Confident” singer, 27, for a few weeks, but the pair are already self-isolating together amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Talk about getting to know your significant other super quickly! The adorable duo have been exchanging flirty comments on Instagram, and Max even took to his page to share a steamy shirtless photo. “when u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay 😅🤦‍♂️ have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter <3,” he captioned the photo of himself. Demi quickly responded in his comments, writing: “Fine by me…” Here’s 5 things to know about the former Disney star’s new man!

1. He’s an actor. Max is well known for this role as Fenmore Baldwin on TV soap Young and the Restless. Since then, Max has proved he’s more than just a soap star, and has been in Under the Dome and American Princess. He also appeared on some of our favorite 2000s shows like Ugly Betty and iCarly.

2. Max can also sing. Much like his new flame, he can also sing. Max has proved he’s a man of many talents by posting videos to his Instagram account of himself singing. The hunky actor boasts more than one million followers on the social media site, and regularly posts clips which show off his impressive vocals.

3. Max is social distancing with Demi. Eagle-eyed fans noticed flirty interactions between the couple on social media, which would seemingly indicate the pair are self-isolating together. On March 24, Max posted videos of himself snuggling with Demi’s pups Batman and Ella on Instagram Stories. He also began filming an Instagram Live when Demi walked into the frame, despite Max trying to warn her not to. When Demi realized Max was filming live on Instagram, she ran out of the shot laughing. Max was so flustered by the interaction he turned his camera off! There’s definitely something going on here…

4. The pair have only been dating for a few weeks. In an extremely bold move, the pair are quarantined together after just a few weeks of dating. Max covered Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” in early March, posting it on Instagram with the caption, “to my <3.” Demi commented on the post with the pleading eyes emoji and a heart, to which Max responded with, “❤️∞.” Too sweet!

5. Like Demi, he’s appeared on the Disney Channel. Max had a two episode arc on Shake It Up back in 2010 alongside Zendaya and Bella Thorne. He was also a backup dancer in High School Musical 3, which kickstarted the careers of major Disney stars.