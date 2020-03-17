Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato: Disney Stars Reunite On New Quarantine Talk Show After Ending Feud

Miley Cyrus started an Instagram livestream talk show as she stays home in quarantine and Demi Lovato appeared on the Mar. 17 episode to discuss the current stress in the world and their rocky past.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Demi Lovato, 27, proved they’re on good terms when they appeared together on the second episode of Miley’s new Instagram live talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, on Mar. 17. The ladies were in separate homes but paired their cameras together to discuss the worldwide quarantine the coronavirus pandemic is causing and also touched upon the history of their friendship, including how they felt about each other in the past. Miley’s talk show is aimed at helping others who are going through stressful times by giving them wellness tips and physical/mental exercises and Demi wasn’t shy about opening up about her difficult times, including her body image issues, right off the bat.

“My whole purpose with coming clean with everything I’ve been through is to help someone else,” Demi told Miley during the show. “I remember when I was 12, my body started changing, and I didn’t have anyone in Hollywood to look up to at the time who had a normal body. I kind of made a vow to myself, when I get older I just want to represent what I didn’t have. I want to be that for someone, and I remembered I had a little sister and I needed to be there for her first and foremost. I talked about my struggles with food and stuff and I’m glad I did because it’s brought me and my fans closer. Maybe it’s helped young people learn to accept their bodies when they start to change. I definitely never want my fans to worry. When you texted me and said hey would you do this thing, I was like abso-f***ing-lutely. Anything I can do to help anybody right now. We’re in our palaces, isolated, locked up, not doing anything. If we can be a light to somebody then Amen, let’s do it.”

The ladies, who are known for having some tense times between each other over the years, went on to talk about the first time they connected as teenagers while starring in Disney Channel shows. “Maybe we were just gay as f**k!” Miley joked causing Demi to laugh after she struggled to find words to describe their connection. Miley also admitted to being jealous of Demi’s skin when she was younger since she suffered from acne and asked her what advice she has for when those insecure thoughts come up, especially at a time when people are having to stay inside their homes.

“When I did my song ‘Confident,’ my message was that I was so confident. But in reality, I was working out so much and eating such a strict diet that I wasn’t confident,” Demi explained. “Now I feel like I’m more confident than I was back then. I may be a little heavier now but I’m also happier and that’s better to me. I would take that over being thinner and more miserable every day.”

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato laughing together in 2020 just make believe in friendship again. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5H4RSelxhp — Wan Adnan (@Wan_Adnann) March 17, 2020

Lovatic for Life ! pic.twitter.com/kQAt85mufs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 17, 2020

“After going through so much stuff that I did, I realized the quality of life that I want isn’t in dieting and extreme exercising, it’s in being happy,” she continued. “So when I have a negative thought come into my head, I go back to my values. I ask, will this help me tomorrow? There’s a thing about body affirmation I used to tell people all the time: ‘Tell yourself you’re beautiful and that you love yourself.’ But the reality is you don’t always feel that way. I still sometimes struggle with body dysmorphia, but if I can look in the mirror and say I’m grateful for the body that’s gotten me through every day of my life, no matter what I’ve put it through, I’m grateful for the health and strength that I have today, that helps me stay grounded in my body and stop those negative body image thoughts.”

Although Miley and Demi’s up and down history, including a time when they both unfollowed each other on social media in 2014, is still in some fans’ minds, Miley’s new show is proof that they’re now on a good path and appreciating each other now more than ever. Shortly after Miley’s talk show with Demi aired, she took to Instagram to post a video clip of herself dancing with the caption, “Lovatic for life.”

Bright Minded: Live With Miley will air every day this week at 11:30 a.m. PT on Miley’s Instagram account.