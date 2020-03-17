Watch
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato: Disney Stars Reunite On New Quarantine Talk Show After Ending Feud

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Miley Cyrus is seen wearing blue Louis Vuitton flared pants and striped crop top as she checks out of the Bowery Hotel in New York City Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL5148791 130220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson says their goodbyes as they head to the valet after dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The lovebirds share a laugh as Cody takes the driver seat to drive them home. Despite recent break up rumors, the couple still appear to be inseparable. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong, weeks after breakup rumors, as he helps support her amid her recovery from vocal cord surgery. Miley and the 22-year-old fellow pop star have been dating for a couple of months, following her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth. *Shot on 12/10/19* Pictured: Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus iHeartRadio Music Festival, Day 2, Show, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Miley Cyrus started an Instagram livestream talk show as she stays home in quarantine and Demi Lovato appeared on the Mar. 17 episode to discuss the current stress in the world and their rocky past.

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Demi Lovato, 27, proved they’re on good terms when they appeared together on the second episode of Miley’s new Instagram live talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley, on Mar. 17. The ladies were in separate homes but paired their cameras together to discuss the worldwide quarantine the coronavirus pandemic is causing and also touched upon the history of their friendship, including how they felt about each other in the past. Miley’s talk show is aimed at helping others who are going through stressful times by giving them wellness tips and physical/mental exercises and Demi wasn’t shy about opening up about her difficult times, including her body image issues, right off the bat.

“My whole purpose with coming clean with everything I’ve been through is to help someone else,” Demi told Miley during the show. “I remember when I was 12, my body started changing, and I didn’t have anyone in Hollywood to look up to at the time who had a normal body. I kind of made a vow to myself, when I get older I just want to represent what I didn’t have. I want to be that for someone, and I remembered I had a little sister and I needed to be there for her first and foremost. I talked about my struggles with food and stuff and I’m glad I did because it’s brought me and my fans closer. Maybe it’s helped young people learn to accept their bodies when they start to change. I definitely never want my fans to worry. When you texted me and said hey would you do this thing, I was like abso-f***ing-lutely. Anything I can do to help anybody right now. We’re in our palaces, isolated, locked up, not doing anything. If we can be a light to somebody then Amen, let’s do it.”

The ladies, who are known for having some tense times between each other over the years, went on to talk about the first time they connected as teenagers while starring in Disney Channel shows. “Maybe we were just gay as f**k!” Miley joked causing Demi to laugh after she struggled to find words to describe their connection. Miley also admitted to being jealous of Demi’s skin when she was younger since she suffered from acne and asked her what advice she has for when those insecure thoughts come up, especially at a time when people are having to stay inside their homes.

“When I did my song ‘Confident,’ my message was that I was so confident. But in reality, I was working out so much and eating such a strict diet that I wasn’t confident,” Demi explained. “Now I feel like I’m more confident than I was back then. I may be a little heavier now but I’m also happier and that’s better to me. I would take that over being thinner and more miserable every day.”

“After going through so much stuff that I did, I realized the quality of life that I want isn’t in dieting and extreme exercising, it’s in being happy,” she continued. “So when I have a negative thought come into my head, I go back to my values. I ask, will this help me tomorrow? There’s a thing about body affirmation I used to tell people all the time: ‘Tell yourself you’re beautiful and that you love yourself.’ But the reality is you don’t always feel that way. I still sometimes struggle with body dysmorphia, but if I can look in the mirror and say I’m grateful for the body that’s gotten me through every day of my life, no matter what I’ve put it through, I’m grateful for the health and strength that I have today, that helps me stay grounded in my body and stop those negative body image thoughts.”

Although Miley and Demi’s up and down history, including a time when they both unfollowed each other on social media in 2014, is still in some fans’ minds, Miley’s new show is proof that they’re now on a good path and appreciating each other now more than ever. Shortly after Miley’s talk show with Demi aired, she took to Instagram to post a video clip of herself dancing with the caption, “Lovatic for life.”

Bright Minded: Live With Miley will air every day this week at 11:30 a.m. PT on Miley’s Instagram account.