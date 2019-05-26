Miley Cyrus Declares That She Listens To Demi Lovato Over Selena Gomez & Fans Are Losing It

Miley Cyrus’ fans are having fun playing with her new song lyrics to ‘Cattitude,’ which is yet to be released.

Miley Cyrus, 26, sure knows how to make a viral moment! After the singer debuted her new song “Cattitude” at BBC Radio1’s Big Weekend, which contained the lyric, “I love you Nicki [Minaj, 36], but I listen to Cardi [B, 26],” fans spun the lyrics into a meme, making it applicable to a wider range of “feuds” among stars. Miley joined in on the action herself, posting a video of her dancing on Instagram along with the caption, “I love you Selena [Gomez, 26] but I listen to Demi [Lovato, 26]…. @selenagomez @ddlovato.”

Miley also tweeted, “I love you Miley but I listen to Hannah …” which poked fun at the double life of her former onscreen character on Hannah Montana, and “I love you me [sic] but I listen to Ari [Ariana Grande, 25].” Some variations of the meme from fans have been nothing short of incredible. One fan wrote, “I love you Hannah, but I listen to [Mikayla],” referencing the onscreen feud between Miley’s Disney Channel character Hannah Montana and Selena’a guest role of Mikayla Skeech on the show.

Miley’s performance at the Big Weekend concert included “We Can’t Stop” from her 2013 album Bangerz, as well as yet-to-be-released songs off her new record, “Cattitude,” “Dream,” and “Mother’s Daughter.”

I love you Selena but I listen to Demi…. @selenagomez @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/iihh6TUqKe — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 25, 2019

Her next album, which drops on May 31, will be her first since Younger Now in 2017. Miley’s most recent single was “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which she featured on with Mark Ronson, 43.

i love you hannah but i listen to mikaila pic.twitter.com/MmIqZ5rnDv — s. (@selsuality) May 25, 2019

We love seeing Miley interact with fans, ’cause whenever she does it’s usually hilarious. We’re so excited to her upcoming new music, and we can’t wait to listen to it when it officially comes out on May 31!