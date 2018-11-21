Demi Lovato Unfollows Nick Jonas On Instagram After Doing Same To Selena Gomez Post-Rehab

Bye, Nick! Shortly after unfollowing Selena Gomez on Instagram, Demi Lovato unfollowed another pal — Nick Jonas! What’s going on?

Demi Lovato is cleaning house! The “Cool For The Summer” singer, 26, unfollowed Nick Jonas on Instagram just one week after doing the same to former best friend Selena Gomez. She does still follow Nick on Twitter, and he still follows her on both platforms. While she dumped him on Instagram, she’s still following the two other JoBros — Joe Jonas (her ex) and Kevin Jonas — as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and their parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas. It’s significant, considering how close Demi and Nick are (were?). The two have toured together and were business partners within Safehouse Records. Nick even presented Demi with her Vanguard award at the 2016 GLAAD Awards.

So, what happened? Nick is just one of the high-profile celebrities, and Demi friends, that the singer has unfollowed on Instagram. Last week, it was Selena. Fans went wild when they noticed this, but also recognized that, to be fair, Selena unfollowed Demi back in January. Demi has also unfollowed her friend, Iggy Azalea. This one is especially noteworthy, considering that the pair are close enough that Demi was supposed to be a bridesmaid in Iggy’s since-canceled wedding to Nick Young. But, Iggy isn’t following Demi on Instagram, either.

Some are speculating that Demi’s unfollow-spree is connected to her comment on a fan’s post: “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.” Nick, Selena, and Iggy all spoke out publicly after Demi overdosed over the summer. Nick tweeted at the time, “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi.” Selena told Elle, “I reached out to her personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I… I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven.”

And Iggy told Entertainment Tonight, “I had known about it, as a close friend. So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.”