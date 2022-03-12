Rumer Willis, 33, Embraces Eric Dane, 49, After Lunch At Exclusive San Vicente Bungalows – Photos

The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head.

New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!

Looking like she stepped straight off the cover of a magazine, Rumer stunned in her chic ensemble featuring a black tank top and matching leggings. She accessorized the stylish getup with a designer belt and oversized sunglasses. Going virtually makeup free, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore let her natural beauty take center stage, as she left her newly dyed red locks long and loose. Eric, meanwhile, cut a cool figure in his all-black wardrobe of a tight tee and pants. He topped off the casual look with a set of sunglasses and black loafers.

While there has been no official word on the pair as a couple yet, Rumer has been focusing on a different type of love recently — that of self-love. On Valentine’s Day, the actress shared a snap of herself in lingerie with an encouraging message to her fans. “It is easy to love the parts of ourselves that we feel are likable or exciting, the ones we lead with in the world. This year I have been working on exploring the shadows and radically accepting them. Allowing myself to be seen, to be vulnerable. From my experience the parts that we reject in ourselves are usually just very young parts that are hurting and actually need the most love.” She concluded the uplifting caption with, “Love all of you unconditionally and uncompromisingly.”

The former Grey’s Anatomy star also hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone recently. He ended his marriage to Rebecca Gayheart back in 2018 after 14 years of together. Before that, he was rumored to have a relationship with Alyssa Milano in 2003 and Lara Flynn Boyle at the beginning of 2000.

In the meantime, HollywoodLife will keep you posted if there are any new developments with Rumer and Eric! Stay tuned!