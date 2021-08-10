Rumer Willis’ Hair Makeover: Demi Moore’s Daughter Debuts New Red Curls – Before & After Photos

Rumer Willis looked stunning when her perfectly red curls made their debut in an Instagram selfie on August 10.

Rumer Willis, 32, surprised her Instagram followers with the unexpected debut of a new hair transformation on Aug. 10, when she shared a series of photos showcasing her new red curls.

The makeup-free beauty wore a blue-green oversized sweater to further accentuate her hazel eyes and red hair for the pics. Styled with loose ringlet curls, Rumer shared a few silly poses over the span of three photos. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared the transformation with her 901k followers, and appropriately captioned the post, “Accidental Good Hair Day.”

Afterwards, fans took to the comments to discuss how their admiration for new hairdo and how she resembled various other actresses.

“You look a bit like Jennifer Beals in Flashdance,” one fan wrote alongside the star-eye emoji, while another wrote, “Reminds me of classic Sigourney Weaver or Geena Davis!” Fans couldn’t get enough of her hair transformation as many commented about how much they “loved” her hair.

The beauty has been on a roll lately when it comes to selfies, as she has been flooding Instagram by showcasing her impeccable style. Despite having to shut out the haters every now and then, Rumer doesn’t let the negativity get to her and has been embracing her body more than ever. On June 29, Rumer posted a photo of herself dressed up in a bright yellow outfit with a suitcase, getting ready to go on vacation and the internet trolls were out in full force. Rumer clapped back after trolls shamed her for being too skinny.

“I know I don’t need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body-shaming tactics I felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life.” She concluded her post by writing, “Coming for me in my comments and telling me how I’m too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for.”