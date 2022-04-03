Rumer Willis Rocks Orange Bikini For Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Event: Photos

The actress received a spa treatment in a bright orange two-piece during Kourt’s Palm Spring’s getaway gathering.

Rumer Willis escaped from Los Angeles to enjoy a little break in the desert following the sad news of her father, Bruce Willis’, aphasia diagnosis. The 33-year-old actress was spotted in Palm Springs attending Kourtney Kardashian’s Camp Poosh event on Saturday (April 2), where a slew of Tinseltown beauties enjoyed a spa-like retreat, including Adrienne Houghton and Steph Shepherd. Rumer was snapped receiving a few luxurious treatments as she rocked a bright orange bikini, as seen in photos here.

The outing comes a few days after Rumer and her sister Scout, 30, blew off some steam at a pre-party for Coachella on Thrusday (March 30). The sisters were no doubt enjoying a little rest and relaxation to keep their mind off their father stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. Earlier that day, their mother and Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared the diagnosis in a post to Instagram, which was signed by the entire family, including little sister Tallulah, 28, Bruce’s current wife Emma Heming, and Bruce and Emma’s daughters, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the heartbreaking message read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce’s family didn’t specify his symptoms or when he was diagnosed, but the Mayo clinic describes aphasia as “a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate, including speaking, writing and understand language, both verbal and written.”