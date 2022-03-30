Bruce Willis’ Daughters Rumer & Scout Spotted For 1st Time Since Revealing Dad’s Sad Disease

Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis.

Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.

The eldest Willis sister rocked an adorable white sundress with suede boots and sunglasses as she carried a cute black handbag. Her younger sibling dared to impress in a black and white sweater featuring a swirl pattern, tiny black short shorts and thick heeled, black military boots. Both sisters kept their hair swept back in ponytails, allowing their naturally beautiful faces to take center stage.

Earlier in the day, their mother and Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared the devastating news in a post to Instagram, which was signed by the entire family, including little sister Tallulah, 28, Bruce’s current wife Emma Heming, and Bruce and Emma’s daughters, Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the heartbreaking message read. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce’s family didn’t specify his symptoms or when he was diagnosed, but the Mayo clinic describes aphasia as “a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate, including speaking, writing and understand language, both verbal and written.”