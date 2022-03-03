Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Underwent A ‘Sex Fast’ During Recent Poosh Cleanse

While she called the experience ‘crazy,’ Kourtney also said the temporary abstinence had some amazing benefits.

When you’re the founder of a lifestyle brand that offers new ways to improve health, wellness, sex, and relationships, you probably end up testing them out yourself. Such is the case with Kourtney Kardashian, whose “modern guide to living your best life” company Poosh has found the reality star diving into a few unconventional experiences. The latest? A “sex fast.”

Speaking with Bustle, the 42-year-old mother of three revealed she abstained from sex while committed to a Ayurvedic (the traditional Hindu system of medicine) cleanse. “Oh my God, it was crazy,” Kourtney told the outlet. “But it actually made everything better. Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.” As she didn’t divulge when the “sex fast” took place, it remains unclear if her fiancé Travis Barker was involved, or not involved rather, with the celibate experiment.

Speaking of copulation, fans have been speculating about Kourtney and Travis’ plans to add a new member to their soon-to-be blended family. With Kourt raising three of her own little ones and the Blink-182 drummer co-parenting two teenagers, the couple certainly know how to navigate a new bundle of joy. Amid all the speculation, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kourtney is feeling about having a baby with Travis.

“Kourtney has been calling Travis her ‘future baby daddy’ before they even got engaged, so no one is surprised to learn that they are planning to have another child together,” the insider said. Part of planning their future together includes having a kid of their own, per the source. “They want to do this right after they wed but would not be shocked if this happened before they were wed. Kourtney wants the husband and newborn baby scenario, and she is going to have this.”