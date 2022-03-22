Caitlyn Jenner’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 20 Grandkids, Including Her Latest, Goldie

Caitlyn has a long list to keep track of for birthdays and holidays with a whopping 20 grandchildren! Find out all about the adorable kids here!

Caitlyn Jenner is known for her famous family, which is only getting bigger by the day. The 72-year-old Olympian, who has been married three time, has a whopping 20 grandkids and counting.

Caitlyn welcomed the first of her six biological children with wife Chrystie Scott. The couple — who were married from 1972 to 1981 — had son Burt and daughter Cassandra. In 1981, Caitlyn married actress Linda Thompson and they became parents to Brody and Brandon. After divorcing Linda in 1986 and marrying Kris Kardashian in 1991, Caitlyn welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie. She also became the stepparent to Kris’ four kids from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

The beautiful big brood has blessed Caitlyn with enough grandchildren to fill a classroom! Learn more about all the adorable kids, below!

Bodhi Jenner

Burt, who is a professional truck and race car driver for Gladiator Tires, welcomed his son Bodhi with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo in July 2016. Burt loves to gush about Bodhi on his Instagram while posting the cutest snaps of his eldest. In one adorable photo shared a year after Bodhi’s birth, Burt wrote, “Oh my gosh those rolls can I just nibble on them?! He is the cutest little baby.”

Behr Jenner

Burt and Valerie welcomed Bodhi’s little brother Behr in February 2019. In a sweet pic of the two siblings laying in the hospital bed after Behr’s birth, Burt hilariously wrote, “Well this is going well… When momma reached for Behr, Bodhi stuck his arm out to block her and said ‘no momma…'” Meanwhile, in August 2021, Burt and Valerie announced they are expecting their third child together!

Goldie Jenner

Little Goldie Jenner arrived on Mar. 19, 2022. Burt’s girlfriend Valerie announced the little girl’s arrival on Instagram, sharing a sweet shot of her bundled up at the hospital. “Goldie Brooklyn Jenner,” she wrote. “Born last night 03.19.2022 at 11:08pm weighing 10 lbs 4 oz & 21 3/4 inches long!” Caitlyn celebrated the news by reposting the snap to her Instagram Story and writing, “My 20th grandchild! @valeriepitalo @burtonjenner love you both!”

Francesca, Isabella and Luke Marin

Cassandra and her husband, Michael Marino, enjoy a relatively private life out of the spotlight and little is known about their three children. The couple, who live in Los Angeles, are the proud parents of Francesca, 13, Isabella, 10, and Luke, 5.

Eva Jenner

Brandon married his high school sweetheart, and bandmate, Leah Felder in Hawaii in 2012. On March 15, 2015, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. Brandon and Leah gave birth to a baby girl named Eva James Jenner on July 22, 2015.

Sam & Bo Jenner

After Brandon and Leah divorced in 2018, he would go on to marry his pregnant fiancée Cayley Stoker in January 2020. A few months later, they would welcome twins Sam & Bo. On his Instagram, Brandon shared a photo album of his family of five for Cayley’s birthday, writing, “We just knew it right away, didn’t we? That we would spend our lives together and raise a family. Be best friends and adventure through life together. Eva, Bo, Sam and I are the luckiest people in the world.”

Mason Disick

Born December 14, 2009, Mason was the first child for Kourtney and her on-again/off-again beau Scott Disick. Mason has been a staple of Kourtney’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show and has his own presence on social media. He even recently gave his cousin North West advice on doing Instagram Live sessions. How cute!

Penelope Disick

Penelope Scotland Disick arrived on July 8, 2012 to the proud parents of Kourtney and Scott. The young girl certainly takes after her mom, as she loves to play dress up and even recently changed her hair color from brunette to fiery red for a family holiday card!

Reign Disick

Kourtney and Scott’s son Reign was born December 14, 2014. The adorable six-year-old recently lost his tooth during a Hanukkah celebration. Scott posted a too-cute snap of Reign smiling with his front tooth missing at the time and announced the tooth fairy would be visiting soon.

North West

Kim and her now-estranged husband Kanye West welcomed their first child, daughter North, on June 15, 2013. Kim loves posting with North on social media and the mother/daughter duo even started their own TikTok channel! However, Kanye recently said he didn’t approve of North posting on the platform, claiming Kim was allowing it against his will.

Saint West

On December 5, 2015, Saint arrived as North’s first younger sibling. The precocious boy loves to follow his older sister around and can usually be seen in the background of family clips shared to social media. Saint also showed off his slam dunk skills on an outdoor basketball court in a snap posted to Instagram by the Kanye on Friday, Jan. 21.

Chicago West

Kim and Kanye’s second daughter Chicago was born on January 15, 2018. When she was only three, Chicago stole the spotlight when she sang a rendition of “Let It Go” from the movie Frozen during a karaoke session on Khloe’s Instagram Live. Kim’s adorable mini-me also belted out hits like “Hallelujah” and Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance”.

Psalm West

The youngest of Kim and Kanye’s brood, Psalm, arrived on May 9, 2019. The adorable boy was recently seen riding around the neighborhood in a scooter with his big sister Chicago. He cruised the sidewalks with his tongue sticking out, as Chicago giggled chasing behind him.

True Thompson

Khloe and her on-again/off-again love interest Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby girl True o April 12, 2018. True is definitely following in her mother’s footsteps as a fashionista, as she was recently spotted rocking a $495 Dolce & Gabbana dress!

Dream Kardashian

Rob began dating Instagram model Blac Chyna in the beginning of 2016. The couple had their own six-episode reality show called Rob & Chyna before they split in December of 2016. Their daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, was born on November 10, 2016. Dream can be seen on the numerous Kardashian social media accounts enjoying play time with her many cousins.

Stormi Webster

The youngest of the KarJenner clan, Kylie, welcomed her baby girl Stormi with rapper Travis Scott on February 1, 2018. Stormi has definitely taken the world by storm, as Kylie can’t help but gush about her baby girl to her 300 million followers on Instagram.

Kylie’s Son

While the baby boy’s name has yet to be revealed to the world, Kylie announced her second child with Travis was born on Feb. 2, 2022. The makeup mogul revealed the big news in an Instagram post on Feb. 6, sharing the first photo: a black-and-white close-up of big sister Stormi holding the newborn baby’s hand! “2/2/22,” she captioned the image,