Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Is Doing After Giving Birth To Baby No. 2

caitlyn jenner kylie jenner
BeautifulSignaureIG/David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

Caitlyn Jenner’s 19th grandchild has finally arrived! Caitlyn shared her feelings about Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child and said Kylie is doing ‘great.’

The third generation of Jenners is officially expanding, and Caitlyn Jenner couldn’t be happier. After daughter Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, Caitlyn spoke out about her latest grandchild and revealed that she had met the little guy already.

“Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day,” Caitlin said on Good Morning Britain. “I’ve got to be very quiet, I’ve got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family. But they’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good.”

Kylie announced the birth of her newest bundle of joy via Instagram on February 5, sharing a heartwarming photo of newly-minted big sister Stormi Webster holding her brother’s hand. Her second child was born on February 2, 2022. Kylie first announced her pregnancy in September 2021 after reportedly “trying” for almost a year with Travis. The baby news received an outpouring of support from family members including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner

Kylie didn’t reveal the baby’s gender in her post, but she did hint that she had a boy by captioning her post with a blue heart. Kris later reposted Kylie’s photo and confirmed that Kylie gave birth to a son. “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good,” Kris wrote along with three blue heart emojis.

Caitlyn has stayed close to Kylie after she split from Kris. Though they may be far from an average father-daughter duo, Kylie and Caitlyn regularly spend laid-back, quality time together. Kylie has done Caitlyn’s makeup for her, and the duo has been regularly spotted out to one-on-one dinners. Caitlyn even shared in an interview with The Skinny Girl Confidential His & Her Podcast that she feels closer to Kylie than Kendall, calling Kylie “more of an open book.”

Caitlyn Jenner had a heartfelt reaction to news of the birth daughter Kylie’s new baby. (BeautifulSignaureIG/David Fisher/Shutterstock)

When they’re not hitting the town, Caitlyn revealed once every two weeks she visits Kylie’s house for a home-cooked meal. If the sweet tradition continues, it looks like Caitlyn and Kylie will have a new addition to their intimate family dinners.