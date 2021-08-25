Report

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Reportedly Been Trying For Baby #2 For ‘Almost A Year’

kylie
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott out and about, Miami, USA - 07 May 2017 Kylie Jenner goes back to being a blonde (like she was with X-Boyfriend Tyga) seen here are the first pictures of a very "BLONDE" Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Jacques Webster, Jr. better know as hip-hop singer Travis Scott. The lovebirds arrived by yacht and dined in a private back room of the exclusive restaurant the River Yacht Club where Kylie and Travis looked very happy and were spotted kissing and being very romantic while bodyguards kept out unwanted people.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to adorable little Stormi, and they reportedly tried for their second child for almost a year.

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are reportedly expecting a second child, and even spent a year trying to give their daughter Stormi, 3, a younger sibling. A source told Us Weekly that the pair were “beyond thrilled” about the pregnancy news. “She and Travis have been trying for many months … to get pregnant again,” the insider added. “Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall [Jenner] and wants that for Stormi.”

kylie travis
Kylie and Travis. Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Her reported pregnancy first hit the headlines on August 20, and while she’s yet to confirm the news herself, a source told PEOPLE that she already has a “cute bump” and is “beyond excited.” The source added, “Kylie is a few months along. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

As fans would know, Kylie and Travis have had an on-again, off-again relationship through the years. They first started dating in 2017 but split about two years later, after welcoming baby Stormi in 2018. Rumors that they had rekindled their romance began to swirl in early 2021, especially after they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions both alone and with Stormi.

Related Gallery

Stormi Webster -- Pictures Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Little Girl

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grandchildren at the Grove. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian looks body tight as she joins mom Kris Jenner for an ice cream outing with all the grand children at the Grove. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776436_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Recording artist Travis Scott, from left, daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17, in New York Parsons 2021 Benefit, New York, United States - 15 Jun 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hit Disneyland with Stormi. The A-list duo visited the 'happiest place on earth' on Wednesday with their toddler daughter, drawing attention from crowds as they made their way through the parks. Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Stormi,Dream Ref: SPL5227649 180521 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

kylie
Kylie and Travis with Stormi. Image: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The former reality star has previously been vocal about wanting to have more children. “Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question,” Kylie said during an October 2018 Snapchat Q&A session. “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Since this latest report emerged, Kylie has been promoting her Kylie Swim line with stunning new snaps of herself rocking bikinis and one pieces. Despite plenty on sleuthing from fans online, it’s unclear whether the pics were taken before or after the reported pregnancy. Meanwhile, Travis was spotted walking in New York City for the first time since the reports were published on Aug. 20.